PORNO FOR PYROS Postpone Tour, Continue Working On New Music

PORNO FOR PYROS have postponed their previously announced fall 2023 North American tour while they work on new music.

On Friday (September 29),PORNO FOR PYROS released the following statement via social media: "Petrons, We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate with you.

"Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we've also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows. Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we've pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished."

The band added: "Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates. We're coming!"

Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city trek was scheduled to kick off on October 8 at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, California, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Nevada; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee and more before wrapping up in Austin, Texas at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater on November 20.

Last year saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco in Los Angeles. Since, they have performed at Welcome To Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza. The band have since been documented working on new material in the studio.

PORNO FOR PYROS' concert at the Belasco in Los Angeles, California in July 2022 marked original the lineup's first full performance together in more than a quarter century.

When PORNO FOR PYROS performed at at Florida's Welcome To Rockville festival in May 2022, regular PORNO FOR PYROS drummer Stephen Perkins was unable to make the band's first full set since 1998 because he was reportedly suffering from an infection. Filling in for him was his drum tech Mike Gryciuk. Backing Farrell at Welcome To Rockville were DiStefano as well as on-again/off-again PORNO FOR PYROS bassist Mike Watt. Farrell collaborator Nick Maybury also played guitar. Farrell's wife Etty Lau and Joie Shettler provided backing vocals.

The Los Angeles show featured the original lineup of Farrell, DiStefano, Perkins and bassist Martyn LeNoble.

In 2020, PORNO FOR PYROS reunited for a performance as part of Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream. Farrell, Perkins, DiStefeno and Watt were filmed outside performing acoustic backyard versions of the 1993 hit "Pets" as well as "Kimberly Austin", a track from PORNO FOR PYROS' second LP, "Good God's Urge".

Rumors of a PORNO FOR PYROS reunion had been brewing for years. It was previously planned for Farrell's Las Vegas show "Kind Heaven" in 2019 before being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed in 1992, PORNO FOR PYROS released its first self-titled debut album in 1993, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Original bassist Martyn LeNoble left the group in 1996, and Watt replaced him from 1996 through 1997. "Good God's Urge" followed in 1996 before PORNO FOR PYROS broke up in 1998.

Prior to the Lolla2020 livestream, PORNO FOR PYROS' last performance was at Farrell's 50th-birthday party in 2009.

Photo courtesy of Live Nation / @andiktaylor

Petrons, We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate with you. Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music - that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows. pic.twitter.com/GmWjY8sl9K — Porno For Pyros (@pornoforpyros) September 29, 2023

Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished. — Porno For Pyros (@pornoforpyros) September 29, 2023

Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates. We’re coming! - Porno for Pyros — Porno For Pyros (@pornoforpyros) September 29, 2023