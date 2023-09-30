RED Shares Music Video For 'Surrogates' From 'Rated R' Album

Grammy-nominated, RIAA-gold-certified alternative metal band RED has released "Rated R" at digital and streaming outlets globally from Red Entertainment / The Fuel Music. The band's evocative artistry takes center stage on its eighth studio album produced by RED guitarist Anthony Armstrong.

Combining the band's signature symphonic elements, piano-driven atmospheres and heavy yet melodic guitarwork with deep-seated and robustly delivered messages, "Rated R" is a thought-provoking project. The recording tackles several resonant and relevant topics amidst centering on the ideological and interpersonal divisions, confrontations and suffering of modern society.

Building upon the story RED has been revealing since its second LP (2009's "Innocence & Instinct"),fans will appreciate how the band is connecting its filmic past with the release of the video for its SiriusXM Octane-featured "Rated R" lead single "Surrogates". Premiered by HardDrive Radio, filmed on location in Utah with an 1888 Old West theme and helmed by the band's drummer Brian Medeiros, the video is the prequel to the entire series.

In addition to this performance video, a "The Redeemers" short film will be released featuring RED as suspected outlaws whose sole purpose is to unmask an evil taking over the small town of Condor, Utah. The filming was completed in Utah over a four-day shoot and features more than 50 extras as well as horses, guns, bar fights and everything you would expect from an old Western. The film is meant to be another chapter in the ongoing series RED fans have come to love.

Along with the videos and "Surrogates" single, recently released tracks "Cold World" (written by Anthony and BREAKING BENJAMIN's Keith Wallen) and "Minus It All", "Rated R" features "Your Devil Is A Ghost", a hard-hitting prayer for resolution from past pain that will be added to SiriusXM Octane's playlist next week.

"Rated R" also boasts the band's most expansive lineup since 2015's seminal "Of Beauty And Rage". Former percussionist Joe Rickard, who contributed to 2017's "Gone" and 2020's "Declaration", returns for mixing, programming and songwriting.

"He's done great things on his own with bands such as IN FLAMES and ALL THAT REMAINS," says Anthony. "We love having him involved whenever we can. He's a blast to work with and a big part of RED's history, so it's exciting to have him on board."

The album also sees arranger/composer David Davidson handling orchestration, Teirney Armstrong sharing her spectacular voice, and various other guests playing their part across the sequence of songs, demonstrating the collaborative and creative hefts of "Rated R".

Taking its new music and fan favorites on an extensive international tour, RED launches the second leg of its "Rated R" tour in the U.S. November 3 in Flint, Michigan and hits 13-cities across nine states before wrapping up at the Masquerade in Atlanta November 19. Following another string of U.S. dates in the winter/spring, RED is set to rock Graspop Metal Meeting festivalgoers from the mainstage in Belgium next summer, with plans to hit additional festivals before traveling to 26 European cities in the fall of 2024.