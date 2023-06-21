Portion Of EUROPE Frontman JOEY TEMPEST's Music Publishing Catalog Acquired By PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

Primary Wave Music, the world's leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, announced today their partnership with the critically acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Joey Tempest. The deal will see the publisher acquire a portion of the singer's music publishing catalog across five albums.

Included in the deal are some of Tempest's most well-known songs which have been featured on albums that have appeared in the Top 20 of the Billboard 200, the Top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100, and have gone on to sell more than ten million albums worldwide. Tempest's number one hit "The Final Countdown" is included in this exciting new partnership. "The Final Countdown" is considered Joey's most popular single and shot to the Top 10 of the Billboard 100 upon release. It was an instant success around the world reaching number one in 25 countries. Additional songs included in the deal are his worldwide Top 10 hits "Rock The Night" and "Superstitious", as well as his highest-charting single "Carrie".

Terms of the deal also include access to Primary Wave's marketing team and publishing infrastructure, which includes digital strategy, licensing, synch opportunities, and film and TV production.

Of the partnership, Joey said: "Feels great to add another partner to our team that will work and help spread the music. As a songwriter it's a privilege to have part of my catalog in the same place as one of my heroes, Bob Marley. I feel my songs are in good hands and will benefit from the experience and expertise of my new friends in New York."

Lexi Todd, vice president, business and legal affairs, at Primary Wave Music, added: "We are thrilled to welcome legendary songwriter Joey Tempest to the Primary Wave roster. His songs will continue to Rock The Night for generations to come, and we couldn't be more excited to announce this new partnership."

Tempest was born in Stockholm, Sweden, August 19, 1963. Tempest is a vocalist and main songwriter of the band EUROPE and has penned such hits as "The Final Countdown", "Rock The Night" and "Superstitious". Learning to play piano and guitar at the age of eight after hearing David Bowie and Elton John on the radio, he went on to admire bands like THIN LIZZY and LED ZEPPELIN and DEEP PURPLE. During his teens, he played in a number of local bands outside Stockholm such as MADE IN HONG KONG and ROXANNE and BLAZER. At that time, he alternated between playing rhythm guitar and bass, in addition to lead vocals.

In 1979 he formed the band FORCE, together with guitarist John Norum, drummer Tony Reno and bassist Peter Olsson. Three years later, FORCE changed its name to EUROPE and won the national talent contest Rock-SM. The reward was a record contract with Hot Records. Tempest played the keyboards on the first two albums before the band decided to recruit keyboardist Mic Michaeli in April 1984 together with new drummer Ian Haugland. A couple of years earlier, Tempest had borrowed a keyboard from Michaeli and used it to compose the main keyboard riff of the song "The Final Countdown". After a jam session in 1985, Michaeli and Tempest co-wrote the ballad "Carrie". Later that year, Tempest wrote the soundtrack for the Swedish film "On The Loose" as well as the song "Give A Helping Hand" for the benefit project Swedish Metal Aid. The song was produced by future bandmate Kee Marcello. In 1986 Tempest wrote and produced the album "One Of A Kind" for Tone Norum, John Norum's younger sister. Tempest also collaborated with John Norum on the single "We Will Be Strong" from Norum's album "Face The Truth" in 1992. After EUROPE went on hiatus in 1992, Tempest released three solo albums. The first album, "A Place To Call Home", featured a guest appearance from John Norum on the song "Right To Respect". The second album, "Azalea Place", was recorded on the outskirts of Nashville. Several songs on the third album, "Joey Tempest", were co-written by Mic Michaeli. 2004 saw the comeback and release of EUROPE's "Start From The Dark", featuring the band's classic "Final Countdown" lineup with John Norum on guitar. The follow-up, "Secret Society", was released in 2006, and "Last Look At Eden" in 2009. By 2017 Tempest and EUROPE have released a further three albums — "Bag Of Bones" in 2012, "War Of Kings" in 2015 and their latest album, "Walk The Earth", recorded at legendary Abbey Road Studios in 2017.

2023 will see the official EUROPE documentary and a 40th-anniversary tour together with new music.

Tempest, for many years, resides in London, U.K. with his wife Lisa and their two sons.

Photo courtesy of Primary Wave Music