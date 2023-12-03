  • facebook
POSSESSED To Record New Studio Album In 2024

December 3, 2023

In a new interview with Capital Chaos TV, POSSESSED frontman Jeff Becerra spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2019's "Revelations Of Oblivion" LP. He said: "I'm in the process of writing the new album which should have came out already, but the pandemic held us up as it did everybody else. I'm just finishing up the lyrics now and then we should record in 2024."

Regarding a possible release date for POSSESSED's next effort, Jeff said: "I was speaking to Jaap Waagemaker from Nuclear Blast and we have decided to record in 2024. I've also been working with Kragen Lum from Nuclear Blast and the band HEATHEN. I plan to set the recording date as soon as possible. Of course, you never know what's gonna happen so it's best to strike while the iron is hot. So far, this new album is very different. I hope that people will enjoy it in a different way than each of the previous albums. Of course, I'm no stranger to doing anything differently."

POSSESSED originally split in 1987, leaving behind a short but highly influential legacy, most notably 1985's "Seven Churches" album. Internal tensions after the release of 1987's "The Eyes Of Horror" EP led to the band's dissolution, with guitarist Larry Lalonde joining Bay Area tech-thrashers BLIND ILLUSION, then PRIMUS, while Becerra, guitarist Mike Torrao and drummer Mike Sus each going separate directions.

Two years after POSSESSED's split, Becerra was the victim of a failed armed robbery attempt, leaving him partially paralyzed and wheelchair-bound and sending him into a spiral of drug and alcohol abuse. POSSESSED was reactivated by Torrao in 1990 with a completely different lineup, but only released two demos before dissolving in 1993. Becerra then reformed POSSESSED in 2007 with his own lineup, which released its first studio album in 33 years, the aforementioned "Revelations Of Oblivion".

Photo credit: Hannah Verbeuren (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records)

