POWERMAN 5000 And ILL NIÑO Announce Summer 2025 Tour With (HED) P.E.

POWERMAN 5000, ILL NIÑO, (HED) P.E. and PRIEST will join forces for "The Taste Of Armageddon 2025" tour this summer. The trek is set to hit major cities across the United States, bringing together four powerhouse bands from the worlds of rock, metal, and alternative.

POWERMAN 5000, the genre-defying band known for its unique blend of industrial, metal, and electronic elements, will bring its signature sound and stage presence to fans across the country. Known for their classic hits like "When Worlds Collide" and "Bombshell", POWERMAN 5000 has been a dominant force in alternative rock since the late '90s.

ILL NIÑO, the Latin-infused heavy metal band, will unleash its signature blend of aggression and melody, with fan favorites like "How Can I Live" and "I Am Loco" sure to have the crowd moshing from the first note. With their unmistakable fusion of Latin rhythms and metal, ILL NIÑO will bring an extra level of intensity to the tour.

(HED) P.E. will bring its eclectic mix of punk, rap, metal, and funk to the stage, pushing boundaries and blending genres in ways only they can. With hits like "Bartender" and "Suffa", (HED) P.E.'s dynamic live show will keep fans on their feet throughout the tour.

PRIEST is a synth band that creates music rooted in the vastness of electronic dreams. The goal of their multifaceted prophecy is to safely guide humanity unto the next evolutionary step — the merging with machines. The occult techno-pop act from Sweden, containing ex-members from GHOST, will throw you into the neon lights of '80s sci-fi mixed with gothic soundscapes. With several praised global tours and critically acclaimed releases like "New Flesh" and "Body Machine", they've successfully generated an ever-growing fanbase worldwide.

Tour dates:

Jul. 01 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO (no ILL NIÑO).

Jul. 03 - Mercury Music Lounge - Lakewood, OH

Jul. 04 - The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH (no (HED) P.E.).

Jul. 05 - Stix - Ludington, MI

Jul. 06 - Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

Jul. 08 - The Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

Jul. 09 - Sharkeys Event Center - Liverpool, NY

Jul. 10 - Aura - Portland, ME

Jul. 11 - Six String Grill - Forborough, MA

Jul. 12 - Rayne Drop Inn - Outdoors/Marion Center, PA

Jul. 13 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

Jul. 15 - Jack Rabbits, Jacksonville, FL (POWERMAN 5000/(HED) P.E. only).

Jul. 16 - Mt. Dora Music Hall - Mt. Dora, FL

Jul. 18 - Trees - Dallas, TX

Jul. 19 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

Jul. 20 - Concrete St Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX

Jul. 23 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

Jul. 24 - Pieres - Ft. Wayne, IN

Jul. 25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Jul. 26 - Mid Summer Music Fest - Menahga, MN (POWERMAN 5000 only).

Jul. 27 - The Double Z Outdoors - Cedar Rapids, IA

Jul. 29 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

Jul. 31 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 01 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Aug. 02 - Brentwood Emporium - Bentwood, CA