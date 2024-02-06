POWERWOLF Announces August/September 2024 North American Tour

Following last year's massive sellout debut shows in North America, Germany's currently reigning leaders of heavy metal POWERWOLF are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated return to western shores. The platinum-selling, top-charting band will return in 2024 on their very first full North American tour, featuring support from Canadian power metal frontrunners UNLEASH THE ARCHERS. The tour will begin in Los Angeles, California at the Hollywood Palladium on August 29 and visit a slew of major North American cities, coming to an end in Laval, Quebec at Place Bell on September 15.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 7 at 11:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 8 at 11:00 p.m. EST. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMPW2024" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local.

If last year's world-class debut North American performances were any indication, fans know that tickets for this rare and awe-inspiring experience will sell out at near lightning speed! POWERWOLF's first shows in New York City and Montreal sold out within days, so local fans should not hesitate to witness the 'Wolf in 2024.

POWERWOLF says about their return to North America: "Last year, our debut in America and Canada left us spellbound, facing sold-out venues and an incredible crowd. The energy was unreal, and we didn't want to miss it again. It's going to be sheer madness! This tour marks the official live debut of songs from our upcoming album – don't miss the excitement!"

POWERWOLF 2024 North American with UNLEASH THE ARCHERS:

Aug. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

Aug. 31 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Sep. 03 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Sep. 04 - Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theatre

Sep. 05 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Sep. 07 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Landing

Sep. 08 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sep. 09 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Sep. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Sep. 13 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Sep. 14 - New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Sep. 15 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

POWERWOLF are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple No. 1 album chart entries, gold and platinum records, huge sold-out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In less than 20 years of band history, POWERWOLF has made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

POWERWOLF has conquered countless stages at the world's biggest summer festivals, and their last "Wolfsnächte" headline tours (2019, 2022),as well as their aforementioned North American debut in early 2023, were almost completely sold out — resulting in a massive triumph. They have performed headlining sets at Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze, as well as held premium slots at genre festival giants such as Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Masters Of Rock and many more, captivating enormous audiences. No other German metal band has been able to write a success story even remotely comparable in recent years.

Following their onslaught of North America, POWERWOLF will embark on their most impressive European tour yet in celebration of their highly anticipated 2024 studio album. Amid 16 shows in total, the tour will visit colossal venues in Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, Hamburg and Antwerp. POWERWOLF will be accompanied by Swedish heavy metal legends HAMMERFALL as special guests, with support from viral rising stars, dwarven metallers WIND ROSE.

The story of the frontrunners of today's German metal scene, POWERWOLF, began in 2004 and only knows one direction: ever upwards. Their trajectory may seem like something out of a fairytale, but it is the result of the band embodying the highest quality of heavy metal in the universe. Outstanding album production, bombastic live shows and a tireless drive for perfection on and behind the stage are what this exceptional band is known for around the world.

Over the course of their career, the band has not only fascinated metal fans, but has also won over international press and critics. Countless cover stories in the most important magazines, critics' awards such as the Metal Hammer Award, and effusive album and concert reviews underpin POWERWOLF's outstanding international status.

With the current studio album, "Call Of The Wild", the special album, "Interludium", and a new album on the way this year, plus the band's upcoming international tours impressing audiences in 2024, it is clear that the metal world continues to be under the spell of the Wolfpack. POWERWOLF's heavy metal holy mass is unstoppable!

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo vDiva Fabbiani