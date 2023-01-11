POWERWOLF Announces More USA Performances

German metallers POWERWOLF have added more North American shows to their itinerary.

After selling out February performances in New York City and Montreal and Worcester, Massachusetts's ticket counts dangerously low, POWERWOLF is now offering even more chances to join the fun in America this spring. The band has just added March dates in Los Angeles, California; San Francisco, California; Denver, Colorado; and Dallas, Texas to their takeover of North America. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

These dates in February and March will be the very first time that North American POWERWOLF fans will get their chance to feed the need for the 'WOLF live and in person. POWERWOLF is internationally renowned for its colossal, breathtaking world-class stage shows, so come see what all of the buzz is about and feast your eyes on one of the most impressive live spectacles in heavy music.

POWERWOLF confirmed live dates:

Feb. 23 - New York, NY @ The Palladium

Feb. 24 - Montreal, QC @ M TELUS

Feb. 25 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Mar. 20 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory

Mar. 22 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

Mar. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

POWERWOLF will release a new album, "Interludium", on April 7. The LP will feature six new studio songs, including the single "Sainted By The Storm", which was already celebrated on the band's exhilarating "Wolfsnächte" 2022 headline tour, as well as one of the most intense tracks in the band's history, "My Will Be Done". "Interludium" will also feature gems and rarities from the band's history such as "Midnight Madonna" and "Living On A Nightmare".

"Interludium" comes in several editions, most of them containing another exciting surprise: the bonus album "Communio Lupatum II", where eleven befriended bands like EISBRECHER, ELECTRIC CALLBOY, KORPIKLAANI and RAGE cover some of the biggest hits of POWERWOLF's career. More limited versions also contain the second bonus album "Interludium Orchestrale", containing eight orchestral versions of the album tracks.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of the most hard-working and entertaining live band on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF has not only received plenty of gold and platinum awards to date, but numerous releases have entered the official German album charts at the top position of No. 1. With "Blessed & Possessed" (2015),POWERWOLF achieved gold status (in the Czech Republic) for the first time, while its predecessor, "Preachers Of The Night" (2013),hit the official German album charts at No. 1, and the incredible DVD, "The Metal Mass" (2016),came in at No. 1 of the German DVD chart. POWERWOLF's latest magnum opus, "The Sacrament Of Sin" (2018),again entered the album charts at No. 1. The accompanying, almost completely sold-out "Wolfsnächte" headline tour — in which POWERWOLF headlined large venues with their phenomenal stage performances — became a single major triumph, as well as the numerous summer festival shows in which crowds were thrilled and completely captivated by the wolves and their unique, (un)holy metal mass. In the end of 2021, POWERWOLF celebrated "The Monumental Mass" — a streaming event that set new standards.

Following a tenth-anniversary reissue of POWERWOLF's "Blood Of The Saints" album last year and in order to celebrate the 15th anniversary of POWERWOLF's second studio album "Lupus Dei" (from 2007),a special deluxe edition was released on November 11, 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The special reissue includes (demo) bonus material as well as new front cover artwork by Dankova.

POWERWOLF's latest album, "Call Of The Wild", came out in July 2021 via Napalm Records.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums