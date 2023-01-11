Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY And LEAVES' EYES Singer LIV KRISTINE To Release Sixth Solo Album

Former THEATRE OF TRAGEDY and LEAVES' EYES frontwoman Liv Kristine will release her sixth solo album this spring via Metalville Records.

Liv started off in her enchanting style and angelic singing manner with five albums from THEATRE OF TRAGEDY (1993-2003); her own releases "Deus Ex Machina" (1998),"Enter My Religion" (2006),"Skintight" (2010),"Libertine" (2012) and "Vervain" (2014); as well as five LEAVES' EYES albums (2004-2015),which gained the bands worldwide attention and recognition.

In 1993, Kristine embarked on a unique and courageous musical path, exploring, redefining, making way, until she became one of the most recognizable voices within the worldwide female voice metal movement.

Her autodidactic way into music and career reflects her strong individuality and courage to create with a free artistic heart, inviting her audience to experience musical and tonal aesthetics on a highly individual and elevating level.

Liv rose to worldwide fame already in the early '90s with her Norwegian band THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, and then, moreover, as a solo artist, as well as with LEAVES' EYES and various projects. For more than 25 years, she's been, and still is, a fine inspiration for artists and bands worldwide within her authentic brand of goth, metal and rock. Her musical achievements are numerous: for example, a Grammy Award nomination for the song "Nymphetamine" in collaboration with CRADLE OF FILTH, 500,000 records sold with THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, touring more than 50 countries, including repeat hits in the official charts with her solo releases and her follow-up band LEAVES' EYES, as well as European club, DJ, dance, rock, and alternative charts. She also lent her voice to title tracks for popular TV series like "Tatort" and "Schimanski". Liv has released more than 15 full-length albums with her bands since 1995.