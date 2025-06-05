POWERWOLF Announces New Live Album, DVD And Blu-Ray, 'Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)'

Chart-topping German metal titans POWERWOLF will release a new live album, Blu-ray and DVD, "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)", on March 6, 2026 via Napalm Records. This offering captures the magic, energy and theatrical brilliance of POWERWOLF's biggest headline tour to date. Recorded during the sold-out show of POWERWOLF's "Wolfsnächte" tour 2024 in Munich's Olympiahalle, "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)" is not just a live release — it is a grandiose cinematic experience and a sacred celebration of metal, filled with fire, emotion, and boundless creativity.

What began as an unconventional project in 2004 has since evolved into one of the most successful metal phenomena worldwide. "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)" documents POWERWOLF's unrelenting rise to the top, showcasing a performance that goes far beyond a metal concert. From a fire-breathing church organ and thunderous pyro spectacles to dark, operetta-like storytelling and rousing crowd interaction, this show is pure heavy metal theater at its finest. "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)" is an absolute must-have for every music lover. It will be available in multiple formats including Blu-ray, DVD, CD and vinyl as well as a deluxe boxset, earbook, mediabook, and several other collectors editions, featuring exclusive bonus content.

Fans who pre-order the earbook or box-vinyl edition of the new album through the Napalm Records mailorder until July 31 will have the unique chance to have their name printed in the booklet of both editions. All you need to do is enter your name (up to 20 characters) in a special field on the product page when placing your order.

POWERWOLF states: "We always knew that no words or short recap videos could truly capture what we experienced together during the 'Wolfsnächte' 2024 tour. Every night was its own kind of magic — still, we wanted to find a way to hold on to those memories and share them in the most powerful way possible. That's why we decided to record the full, massive, sold-out show at the Olympiahalle in Munich — to preserve just a piece of what we all felt on this tour. 'Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)' is more than a live release. It's a tribute and manifestation to the moments we created together."

On "Wildlive (Live At Olympiahalle)", each song is visually reimagined with a changing digital stage set, timed effects, and theatrical elements: monks with torches, falling snow on a burning piano, and a fiery execution scene that rivals shock rock's greatest icons. Classics like "Army Of The Night", "Amen & Attack", "Armata Strigoi" and "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend" come alive in larger-than-life arrangements, while emotional highlights like "Alive Or Undead" bring the audience to tears. The interplay between frontman Attila Dorn and organist Falk Maria Schlegel turns every moment into an unforgettable ritual.

POWERWOLF's "Summer Of The Wicked" 2025 European headline tour will see the band bringing their mighty metal mass to some of the continent's biggest festivals and venues. Kicking off just one month after their 2025 "Latin American Crusade" headline run, the summer tour sets the stage for another triumphant chapter in the band's legacy. But the crusade doesn't stop there — later this year, POWERWOLF will return to North America for a massive headline tour across the USA and Canada, starting September 17, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Joining them as special guests power metal legends DRAGONFORCE.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - Vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - Organ

Charles Greywolf - Guitar

Matthew Greywolf - Guitar

Roel Van Helden - Drums

Photo credit: VD Pictures