PRESIDENT Announces September/October 2026 North American Tour

Mysterious masked British rock band PRESIDENT, which is rumored to be fronted by Charlie Simpson of the pop-punk act BUSTED and the post-hardcore outfit FIGHTSTAR, continues to exist at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere. Launching in 2025 and operating under the cloak of minimalism and anonymity, PRESIDENT has been cultivating intrigue with each single and live performance. Refusing to conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity, PRESIDENT prioritizes intent over image.

Today, the band announces its upcoming North American 2026 headline tour, with support from CENOBIA and SHOWING TEETH on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the trek is set to kick off September 4 at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, making stops across the U.S in Chicago, New York, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up in Dallas at House of Blues on October 14. Fresh off their first-ever full U.S. run supporting BAD OMENS, PRESIDENT will return this fall to headline venues across the continent.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist and Citi presale in select venues (details below) beginning on Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins on Friday April 3 at 10 a.m. local time at presidentband.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, April 2 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

PRESIDENT 2026 North American tour dates:

Sep. 04 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Sep. 05 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Sep. 08 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Sep. 11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Sep. 12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Sep. 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Sep. 16 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep. 19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Sep. 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground (only Cenobia)

Sep. 22 - Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Sep. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Sep. 25 - Kansas City, MO - Warehouse On Broadway

Sep. 26 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Sep. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sep. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 01 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 02 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

Oct. 06 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

Oct. 07 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Oct. 9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Oct. 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Oct. 12 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Oct. 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Oct. 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Last week, PRESIDENT released the lyric video for a new single, "Mercy". "Mercy" is all about perfectly executed dynamics — mixing memorable melodies and heavier-than-granite riffs with gritty breakdowns. The result is another unforgettable anthem.

About the song, PRESIDENT said: "Throughout history, religion has been tied to profound division and loss. This song is a reflection on that reality, and a way for me to come to terms with what it means on a human level."

"Mercy" followed PRESIDENT's previous single "Angel Wings", which arrived in February. The song was tipped by Rock Sound as "a blend of bubbling synths, spine-tingling melodies and crushing riffs," while Revolver declared that the song "refined their mix of modern metal, pop and electronic music, contorting itself from twitchy programmed beats towards a cavernously djenting boom." Vice stated that PRESIDENT's "style is deeply compelling as it's paired with a refreshingly honest approach to songwriting."

Built to exist outside the noise, PRESIDENT is building something that invites deeper investment — designed to be discovered, not sold. PRESIDENT said it best, telling Revolver in a cover feature that "the music industry has elements of fast fashion to it these days. Things just come and go. Everything's really quick. Everyone's shouting for attention and there's just so much noise, and it just becomes a fucking conveyor belt. [We] wanted to step back and not be a part of that. But if people are interested, and they want to enter into this world, we'll grab them with open arms."

PRESIDENT's debut EP, "King Of Terrors", was released in fall 2025.