PRIMAL FEAR Announces New Drummer ANDRÉ HILGERS

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR have recruited André Hilgers as their new drummer.

The 50-year-old Hilgers ranks among the best and most accomplished heavy metal and hard rock drummers in Germany. He has previously played with such acts as AXXIS, RAGE, SILENT FORCE, SINNER and BONFIRE.

Earlier today (Saturday, August 31),PRIMAL FEAR released the following statement via social media: "And now it's official. We confirm our new drummer and it's none other than the powerhouse André Hilgers — as many of you already expected. André helped out on our last tour with U.D.O. and is a longtime friend. Now his time has come!"

Comments André: "I'm really happy that I'm a full member of the band right now and after our sensational tour together. Sometimes what belongs together comes together. Cheers Metal Heads!"

Adds PRIMAL FEAR bassist and producer Mat Sinner (a.k.a. Matthias Lasch): "André totally deserves it. We're looking forward to enter the studio with him soon and record a crushing new album!"

Earlier this week, PRIMAL FEAR recruited Italian/Cuban sensation Thalìa Bellazecca (ANGUS MCSIX, ex-FROZEN CROWN) as its new guitarist. The 24-year-old musician joined PRIMAL FEAR following the recent departures of guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen.

In announcing Bellazecca's addition to PRIMAL FEAR, singer Ralf Scheepers said: "After my last show in Italy, I got to know Thalìa personally and I realized what a wonderful person she is... Anyone who knows me knows that personal contact and sympathy is very important to me. So I read up on her musical projects and skills and was blown away by her incredible talent! I can't wait to work with her in the studio and of course live soon!"

Thalìa added: "I'm stoked and excited to have the opportunity to play with these giants of the heavy and power metal scene. I feel so honored to share the stage with these amazing musicians and to start a new journey also with this incredible and historical band! Can't wait to start working with all of you!"

Earlier in the month, PRIMAL FEAR confirmed that Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who has been primarily a studio member of the band for much of the past decade, will rejoin PRIMAL FEAR on the road.

PRIMAL FEAR said in a social media post: "To answer some of your questions - Magnus Karlsson is still in the band! The only difference to a week ago is that he will join PRIMAL FEAR permanently on albums (like always) and from now on @ all live shows and tours again!"

Added Magnus: "Can't wait to hit the stage with PRIMAL FEAR again! It's going to be an incredible ride! We're going to create something truly special together, both live and in the studio, and I'm so grateful to share this journey with all you metalheads! Metal is forever".

On August 23, Beyrodt, Naumann, Ehré and Jansen announced their departures from PRIMAL FEAR, writing in a statement: "Dear fans and friends of PRIMAL FEAR, we unfortunately have to inform you today that Alex Beyrodt, Tom Naumann, Michael Ehré and Alex Jansen, who helped us on bass for the last two years, are no longer part of the band PRIMAL FEAR. Triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with, this step was anything but easy for us to take. We would like to make it clear that despite the differences of opinion, there was no argument or bad blood.

"We would like to thank you for the time we spent together, the numerous albums, the tours, shows and festivals that have taken us around the world together, and of course for the love of the fans. We wish Mat and Ralf all the best for the future!"

This past June, it was announced that PRIMAL FEAR had officially signed a deal with new record label Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) for the release of the band's next studio album.

PRIMAL FEAR's latest album, "Code Red", came out last September through Atomic Fire. The 11-track follow-up to 2020's "Metal Commando" included the single, "Cancel Culture", themed around a topic that has been heavily discussed in recent years.

Recorded in Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with the helping hands of Scheepers as well as Mitch Kunz, "Code Red" was produced by Sinner and co-produced by Scheepers and Naumann. Longtime PRIMAL FEAR collaborator Jacob Hansen once again took care of mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark. Additionally, Stan W. Decker, who created previous works for the band, including 2017's "Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany", 2018's "Apocalypse" and 2021's "I Will Be Gone", provided the record’s magnificent artwork.

Back in August 2021, PRIMAL FEAR announced that it was scrapping all of its previously announced dates for 2021 and 2022 "due to a serious illness issue." Four months after canceling the concerts, Sinner revealed that he had spent the previous eight months in eight different hospitals.

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

For more than a decade, Sinner had been the musical director and co-producer for the prestigious European arena tour "Rock Meets Classic".