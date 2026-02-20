PRIMAL FEAR Shares 'One', Previously Unreleased Song From 'Domination' Sessions

While the world remains being a restless place, metal commando PRIMAL FEAR is among the most reliable constants in these insecure times. Supporting their 2025 success album "Domination" on stages worldwide with a second European leg kicking off in London, U.K. on March 11, the band warms up its engines with a new track called "One" today. The straight-forward anthem calls upon mankind to stand together instead of feuding each other, and was recorded during the "Domination" sessions. Combining hard-hitting riffs and the group's melodic trademark approach masterfully, the single is in no way inferior to PRIMAL FEAR's celebrated current opus!

PRIMAL FEAR bassist and producer Mat Sinner states: "'One' is a continuation of the 'Domination' atmosphere. A massive riff, true [PRIMAL FEAR] melodies, a driving groove, and Ralf's [Scheepers] characteristic vocals. It's like a teaser for the second leg of our European tour as well as our upcoming South American run. Our cover artist, Death.Milk.Designs, has created a killer video clip with a collection of awesome scenes. Enjoy listening and watching the video. We're incredibly excited for the next part of the tour!"

Since September 5, 2025, the day which has seen the official "Domination" release through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM),PRIMAL FEAR has undisputedly shown that it belongs to the very front of the scene. On one hand, "Domination" stormed the various album charts around the globe once again with a major highlight being their fourth German Top 10 entry in a row, rounded off by a series of impressive numbers in other European countries as well as in the U.S. and Japan. On the other hand, PRIMAL FEAR fired countless songs from their rich hit arsenal — including a series of their brand new material — at the crowds during the first leg of their "Domination" European tour. Fans gathering at the packed venue have literally known the words of "Destroyer" and especially their obvious new stomping anthem "I Am The Primal Fear" from day one of the trek, making these dates a common triumph across the continent after re-completing the PRIMAL FEAR foundation and Sinner's long-awaited live return. Culminating in form of their first headline appearances in Spain in seven years, the band have renewed, if not extended their footprint on the grounds of the metal world with this 21-date run.

It's beyond debate that the metal commandos must bring their oiled machinery to other places, which they couldn't visit during the first part of their "Domination" tour. No sooner said than done. The second leg is booked and the eagle is conquering the posters of worldwide festivals continuously.

"Domination" was recorded at Dennis Ward's Kangaroo Studios (HELLOWEEN, ANGRA) in autumn 2024, produced by Mat Sinner and co-produced by Ralf Scheepers as well as Magnus Karlsson. It was completed by longtime PRIMAL FEAR mixing/mastering engineer Jacob Hansen (AMORPHIS, VOLBEAT) at his own studios in Denmark. The album artwork was designed by Death.Milk.Designs.

Going strong for nearly three decades, PRIMAL FEAR — founded and still led by Mat Sinner (bass, vocals) and Ralf Scheepers (lead vocals) — have never let down their global fanbase. Relentless and constantly pushing their limits, PRIMAL FEAR ensure that no two albums ever sound the same. After "Code Red" (2023) hit some of the highest chart positions of their career, expectations for the next release were higher than ever. Now joined by gifted guitarist Thalìa Bellazecca and former PRIMAL FEAR touring drummer André Hilgers, the quintet were more than up for the challenge. And as "Domination" makes clear, no obstacle is too great for PRIMAL FEAR's powerhouse songwriting trio — Sinner, Scheepers and guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who has rejoined the band's live lineup after several years away.

From the hard-hitting opener "The Hunter" and first single "Far Away" to the uplifting mid-tempo anthem "Tears Of Fire" and the epic ballad "Eden" — featuring a surprise guest appearance by AD INFINITUM's Melissa Bonny — "Domination" delivers on all fronts. Add in neck-breakers like "Scream" and "Crossfire", and the reflective, string-and-piano-driven closer "A Tune I Won't Forget", and it's clear: PRIMAL FEAR aren't here to reclaim the crown — they're here to prove they've never left the throne of heavy/power metal royalty.

PRIMAL FEAR 2026 is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Thalìa Bellazecca - guitars

André Hilgers - drums