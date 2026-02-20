GUS G. Announces New Solo Album 'Steel Burner' Featuring DORO PESCH, MATT BARLOW, RONNIE ROMERO And DINO JELUSICK

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., well known in rock and metal circles for his work as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist and as leader of his own band FIREWIND, will release his fifth solo album, "Steel Burner", on April 24, 2026 through Metal Department Records. The album marks his first solo release in five years and captures a powerful fusion of modern instrumental metal and carefully curated vocal collaborations.

Following an extended period of post-pandemic touring, "Steel Burner" represents a renewed creative focus on Gus G.'s solo vision. The album showcases his signature guitar style — combining technical precision, melody, and intensity — while expanding its emotional and thematic range through collaborations with some of the metal scene's most legendary and respected voices.

The album's title track, "Steel Burner", was the catalyst for the entire project. Originally commissioned for a company that manufactures industrial machines used to shape metal, Gus G. drew inspiration from a machine fittingly named Steel Burner. The track's energy became the foundation for the album's concept and ultimately its title.

While instrumental tracks highlight Gus G.'s evolution as a composer and guitarist, "Steel Burner" also features several standout vocal songs. The undisputed metal queen Doro Pesch appears on "Nothing Can Break Me", a powerful metal anthem focused on inner strength, perseverance, and resilience. "No One Has To Know", featuring Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),delivers a modern hard rock approach while addressing the artificial lives and personas often portrayed through social media. Matt Barlow (ICED EARTH, ASHES OF ARES) brings his unmistakable intensity to "Dancing With Death", an epic metal track with a contemporary twist that explores the darker theme of addiction. Additional collaborations include Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW, VANDENBERG, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP),whose work with Gus G. originated from their recent joint world tour and resulted in two tracks on the album, further shaping its collaborative direction.

On the upcoming LP, Gus G. comments: "This is my first solo album release in five years. As I've been pretty busy in the post-pandemic world with heavy touring, I always had the idea to put out another solo album at some point. This time around, I felt I wanted the best of both worlds — being able to explore guitar instrumental music, but also collaborate with singers I love and am a fan of."

"Steel Burner" was mixed and mastered by acclaimed producer Dennis Ward (HELLOWEEN, PINK CREAM 69),delivering a clear, powerful, and contemporary sound that complements both the album's instrumental complexity and vocal performances.

With his fifth solo album, Gus G. delivers a confident and forward-looking statement — an album that honors metal's roots while embracing modern themes, production, and collaboration.

The instrumental title track "Steel Burner" is now streaming on all digital platforms. You can also watch the official video below.

"Steel Burner" track listing:

01. Steel Burner

02. Nothing Can Break Me (featuring Doro Pesch)

03. Dancing With Death (featuring Matt Barlow)

04. Advent

05. What If

06. Frenemy (featuring Ronnie Romero)

07. No One Has To Know (featuring Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić)

08. Confession

09. My Premonition (featuring Ronnie Romero)

10. Closure

"Steel Burner" recording lineup:

Gus G.: All guitars, bass, keyboards, drums

Doro Pesch: Vocals on track 2

Matt Barlow: Vocals on track 3

Ronnie Romero: Vocals on tracks 6 and 8

Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić: Vocals on track 7

Andrea Arcangeli: Bass on tracks 6 and 8

Dennis Ward: Bass on track 2

Previously the tracks "My Premonition" and "Advent" have been released as digital singles.

The full album will be available for streaming from all major platforms on April 24, 2026. "Steel Burner" will also be available as a tri-fold digipak CD and on high quality gatefold-sleeve vinyl LP (several color options will be available) from Metal Department on April 24, 2026.

Gus G. tour dates 2026:

"Convergence Fest" with Ronnie Romero:

April 25 - RO - Constanza, Rock Hale

October 03 - NL - Hoogeveen, Het Podium

October 04 - NL - Uden, De Pul

October 05 - B - Verviers, spirit of 66

October 07 - F - Savigny l'Empreinte, Le Temple

October 08 - F - Angoulins La Rochelle, Crossroads

October 09 - ES - Pamplona, Totem

October 10 - ES - Seville, Customs

October 11 - ES - Santiago, Capitol

October 13 - F - La Penne sur Huveaune, Le Cherydon

October 15 - GER - München, Backstage

October 16 - GER - Bensheim, Rex

October 17 - CH - Aarburg - Musigburg

October 19 - GER - Hamburg, Knust

October 20 - GER - Berlin, Lido

October 21 - GER - Augsburg, Spectrum

October 27 - GER - Aschaffenburg, Colos Saal

October 28 - GER - Bochum, Zeche

Festivals 2026

May 24 - DE - Rock Hard Festival

July 25 - PL - Jan Bo Festival

August 22 - PL - Sound of the Ages

Gus G. solo discography:

"I Am The Fire" (2014)

"Brand New Revolution" (2015)

"Fearless" (2018)

"Quantum Leap" (2021)

"Steel Burner" (2026)

Gus joined Ozzy's band in 2009 and appeared on the BLACK SABBATH singer's eleventh studio album, "Scream".

Photo by Akis Douzlatzis