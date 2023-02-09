PRIMAL FEAR To Release New Album 'Code Red' In September

German metallers PRIMAL FEAR celebrated their 25th band anniversary with select events last year, including live shows and reissuing their self-titled debut album. The time was also spent preparing a new LP named "Code Red" which will be unleashed on September 1 through Atomic Fire. Produced by bass player Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann, it will be mixed and mastered by longtime PRIMAL FEAR companion Jacob Hansen at his Hansen Studios in Denmark once again.

To give fans a first impression of the album, which is still in its recording stages, PRIMAL FEAR has unveiled its cover artwork which was designed by Stan W. Decker ("Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany" [2017], "Apocalypse" [2018] and "I Will Be Gone" [2021]). PRIMAL FEAR has also announced the first leg of its upcoming European tour, kicking off with a hometown show at Stuttgart's Im Wizemann venue and including many other countries besides Germany and Switzerland. Special guests on this run will be German power metallers THE UNITY (featuring members of GAMMA RAY, EDGUY and PRIMAL FEAR),with further dates to be announced at a later time.

Sinner states: "The world is in a state of emergency; one catastrophe follows another. 'Code Red' is our statement about the present and the title of our upcoming 14th studio album, which will be released directly at the tour start on September 1st. According to its title, it will be a heavy, powerful and uncompromising record — 110% PRIMAL FEAR!"

"Code Red" European tour part one:

Sep. 01 - DE Stuttgart - Im Wizemann (Halle)

Sep. 02 - DE Memmingen - Kaminwerk

Sep. 03 - DE Naila - Frankenhalle

Sep. 05 - DE Munich - Backstage (Werk)

Sep. 06 - DE Bochum - Zeche

Sep. 07 - DE Frankfurt - Batschkapp

Sep. 09 - CH Sion - Le Port Franc

Sep. 10 - CH Pratteln - Z7

Back in August 2021, PRIMAL FEAR announced that it was scrapping all of its previously announced dates for 2021 and 2022 "due to a serious illness issue." Four months after canceling the concerts, Sinner revealed that he had spent the previous eight months in eight different hospitals.

When PRIMAL FEAR first announced its concert cancelations, it said that it was "not able to foresee when the band will be able to continue what the love the most: playing shows."

In April 2021, PRIMAL FEAR released a five-track single called "I Will Be Gone". Also made available was the official music video for the title track, featuring a guest appearance by former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.

PRIMAL FEAR's 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", was released in July 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen.

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for vocalist Ralf Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

For more than a decade, Sinner has been the musical director and co-producer for the prestigious European arena tour "Rock Meets Classic".