PRIMUS And COHEED AND CAMBRIA Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour

PRIMUS and COHEED AND CAMBRIA have announced that they will be teaming up this summer for an extensive 25-date summer tour, kicking off in Redding, CA on Friday, July 12. The tour will be supported by GUERILLA TOSS, TOO MANY ZOOZ and FISHBONE, who will be opening for the headlining acts throughout the summer. The tour will follow "Sessanta", a series of unique performances featuring PRIMUS, PUSCIFER and A PERFECT CIRCLE, celebrating the 60th birthday of Maynard James Keenan. PRIMUS has also announced a limited run of additional headlining tour dates for the summer, including stops in Asheville, North Carolina; Memphis, Tennessee; and Austin, Texas.

General on-sale will begin this Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can elevate their night out with PRIMUS as an official VIP this summer. The Fat Bastard and Lucky Bastard VIP Experiences include a show ticket, early entry into the venue, an invitation to the exclusive pre-show question-and-answer session with the band, and a signed VIP tour poster. Fans can opt for the Fat Bastard Front Row Super VIP Experience for a seat in the front row of the venue (only available in select markets). All VIP Experiences will go on sale on Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local venue time and will require a password for purchase. COHEED AND CAMBRIA fans can also access a special VIP package experience through the band's web site, www.coheedandcambria.com.

The latest tour announcement follows a busy few years for PRIMUS, including the release of the "Conspiranoid" EP, their first new music in over five years. The band also completed their extensive "A Tribute To Kings" tour across North America, where they performed RUSH's "A Farewell To Kings" in its entirety, alongside a set of their own music, to sold-out crowds. Most recently, Claypool toured the country with the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE for the first time in more than 20 years, performing PINK FLOYD's "Animals" in its entirety, as well as other rarities. Claypool also delved into his solo legacy with the release of the "Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years" box set, featuring remastered audio from his notable projects, including the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE and COLONEL CLAYPOOL'S BUCKET OF BERNIE BRAINS.

"The music of PRIMUS has had a creative influence on me and it is a huge honor to get to share the stage with them," says COHEED AND CAMBRIA frontman Claudio Sanchez.

Sanchez also announced today that his latest comic book series from the acclaimed "The Amory Wars" saga, "No World For Tomorrow" (from Boom! Studios) has set a release date. Issue No. 1 hits comic shops on May 8, 2024.

PRIMUS and COHEED AND CAMBRIA summer 2024 tour dates:

July 12 - Redding Civic Auditorium - Redding, CA*

July 13 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

July 15 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, ID*

July 18 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA*

July 19 - Edgefield - Troutdale, OR*

July 20 - Spokane Pavilion - Spokane, WA*

July 22 - Kettlehouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT*

July 24 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD*

July 26 - The Ledge Amphitheater - Waite Park, MN^

July 27 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA^

July 28 - The Astro - La Vista, NE^

July 30 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH^

August 1 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN^

August 2 - Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI^

August 3 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO^

August 5 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH^

August 6 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH^

August 8 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA~

August 9 - Outer Harbor - Buffalo, NY~

August 10 - Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag's - Big Flats, NY~

August 12 - Broadview Stage at SPAC - Saratoga Springs, NY~

August 13 - State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point - Portland, ME~

August 14 - The Anthem - Washington, DC~

August 16 - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! - Richmond, VA~

August 17 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC~

* with GUERILLA TOSS

^ with TOO MANY ZOOZ

~ with FISHBONE