PRIMUS And TOOL Members To Perform At Intimate Los Angeles Benefit Concert

On April 17, PRIMUS will perform an intimate benefit concert at the Belasco in Los Angeles in support of their close friend, film director, screenwriter and animator Jimmy Hayward, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. Featuring Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor of TOOL and surprise guests, the event will raise funds for Hayward and his family, as he continues to battle this invasive disease. Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit primusville.com.

"Every now and again, cancer steps into our world and pulverizes the lives of people that are dear to us," PRIMUS's Les Claypool comments. "Such a thing happened a while back with our good friend Jimmy Hayward. Over the past couple years, Jimmy has undergone many major surgeries to remove then reconstruct major damage from a cancer that invaded his bones. With a wife and two very young children at hand, Jimmy has shown incredible courage and tenacity in an unbelievably challenging time."

He continues: "It is at this time that we in PRIMUS and some of Jimmy's good friends in the music/entertainment world have decided to give a 'brother a hand,' and do a live performance in his honor and for the benefit of his family. Please come down and witness a one-time collaborative music event in celebration of our good friend."

Claypool is currently gearing up for a massive 41-date "Summer Of Green" tour 2023 with the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE, which marks the band's first appearances together in 20 years. Kicking off in Stateline, Nevada on Wednesday, May 17 before winding its way from coast to coast, the tour will feature several festival appearances, including the Summer Camp Music festival, the Mountain Music festival, the Riverbend Music festival and the Peach Music festival. Featuring Claypool (bass),Sean Lennon (guitar),Harry Waters (keys),Paulo Baldi (drums),Mike Dillon (percussion) and Skerik (horns),the set will include a full performance of PINK FLOYD's iconic tenth studio album "Animals", which was famously captured on FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE's second 2001 live recording "Live Frogs Set 2".

Select June performances will include a co-headlining set with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew's "Remain In Light" tour, which finds THE TALKING HEADS members performing songs from a monumental period of the group's history alongside a powerhouse band. Additional support throughout the tour include FISHBONE, NEAL FRANCIS, BUDOS BAND, W.I.T.C.H., and MOON DUO.

The return of the FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE follows PRIMUS's wildly popular "A Tribute To Kings" tour, paying tribute to RUSH, which toured the country in 2022. Last year also saw the release of PRIMUS's first new music in more than five years, the sprawling three-song "Conspiranoid" EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track "Conspiranoia" and second single "Follow The Fool".