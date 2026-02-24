PUDDLE OF MUDD Releases Music Video For New Single 'Rain': 'It's Honest, It's Exposed And It's Real', Says WES SCANTLIN

PUDDLE OF MUDD has released the official music video for the band's latest single, "Rain", available now through LoudHit Records in partnership with Virgin Music Group.

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide — including four million in the United States — PUDDLE OF MUDD became one of the most successful rock acts of the early 2000s. Their breakout album "Come Clean" (2001) produced the Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash "Blurry", along with enduring radio staples like "She Hates Me", "Control" and "Drift & Die", helping shape a generation of post-grunge rock.

Produced by Eric T. Johnson (founder of NI Music Group / LoudHit Records) and Aben Eubanks (Grammy-winning guitarist and songwriter for Kelly Clarkson),"Rain" signals a creative rebirth for the multi-platinum band. The track leans into vulnerability and restraint, channeling the emotional authenticity that made "Blurry" resonate — while delivering a contemporary sonic edge for today's rock audience.

"This song is about standing in the storm instead of running from it," says PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin. "It's honest, it's exposed and it's real. 'Rain' feels like where I'm at now."

Rather than revisiting past formulas, PUDDLE OF MUDD focuses on reconnecting with the emotional core that first defined their sound.

"This isn't a comeback built on nostalgia," says Johnson. "It's about letting Wes be emotionally present again. 'Rain' carries the same soul and emotional weight that made 'Blurry' timeless — without trying to recreate it."

Last November, PUDDLE OF MUDD released the official music video for its previous single, "Monsters".

"Monsters" was originally made available in October without prior announcement through Virgin Records.

In August 2025, PUDDLE OF MUDD signed a new management contract with NI Music Group. Shortly afterward, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin entered Warner Chappell Studios in Los Angeles with NI Music Group CEO Eric T. Johnson, who co-wrote and produced the track alongside audio engineer Ethan Ray Shevin. Scantlin later confirmed that "Monsters" was written, recorded, and produced entirely during those sessions.

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Kiss The Machine", was released in May 2025 via Pavement Entertainment.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band.

PUDDLE OF MUDD's most recent touring lineup saw Scantlin joined by returning bassist Michael Anthony Grajewski and new members Miles Schon — son of legendary JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon — on lead guitar and Jon Smith on drums.