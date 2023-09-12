PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Explains Concert Cancelations: 'I Never Agreed To These Shows'

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin has released a statement after a Michigan venue publicly put him on blast for apparently canceling some of the band's shows.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was scheduled to play two shows at The Machine Shop in Flint on September 15 and September 16. But a post on the venue's Facebook page earlier this week revealed the band had scrapped all of its previously announced live performances, including the two dates at The Machine Shop.

The Machine Shop's post read: "PUDDLE OF MUDD has cancelled all their upcoming concerts including the shows September 15 and 16 at The Machine Shop. This is not a 'due to circumstances beyond our control' cancellation. This is 100% Wes. The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed.

"We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling PUDDLE OF MUDD. All tickets purchased through Etix will be automatically refunded. All hard tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you and please know that all of us at The Machine Shop appreciate your support and understanding."

Late Monday night (September 11),Scantlin issued the following statement via social media: "I would like to take a moment to address recent developments regarding upcoming PUDDLE OF MUDD shows. I believe it's important to provide my perspective on this matter.

"I would like to clarify that the shows in question were set up without my consent by my former management team. I told my team at the time more than once that no shows should be booked without my authorization. I never agreed to these shows.

"In light of these circumstances, I have made the decision to take this time to regroup and make necessary changes. It is essential to ensure that the future of my music career is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and genuine collaboration.

"I am deeply grateful for your understanding, continued support, and patience during this transitional period. Thank you, Wes".

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

This past February, RadarOnline.com reported that Scantlin was arrested after he allegedly showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure.

Scantlin's latest arrest came a little over a year after he made headlines when he walked offstage midconcert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Less than two years earlier, in December 2015, Scantlin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Ubiquitous", was released last week via Pavement Entertainment.

Photo credit: Chellelea Photography