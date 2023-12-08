  • facebook
PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN: 'I've Been Throwing Around The Idea Of Doing A Country Record'

December 8, 2023

In a new interview with Scotty J of Rock Titan, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked if there are any outside projects that he is interested in pursuing away from his main band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've been throwing around the idea of doing like a sort of country record, kind of just maybe take a little stab at it. We'll see what's up."

He continued: "It's gonna be a very diverse record. It's not gonna be just country. It'll have a lot of different stuff and it'll just be like a solo — kind of a solo thing for me to do. A 'solo artist,' as they say.

"I could sing country. I could sing that type of style all day long, man, just like effortlessly."

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's name was reportedly inspired by the Missouri River flooding, which damaged the band's rehearsal space in Kansas City.

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Ubiquitous", was released in September via Pavement Entertainment.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

In a 2022 interview with Al.com, Scantlin was asked to name the most misunderstood thing about him. He said: "You know, the media kind of tricks people into believing things that really just aren't seriously true. Sure, I got arrested for driving under the influence and so forth, but who hasn't, you know? I don't know anybody who hasn't. But everybody doesn't get their stuff on blast on TMZ and reported about all over the globe and stuff. Everybody runs into like devious people you should've never run into, but you did and crazy stuff happened. I'm really just a cool downhome Kansas City boy that my dreams came true and are still coming true."

