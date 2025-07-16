PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN On His Troubles With The Law: 'I Really Seriously Don't Do That Much Wrong Things'

During an appearance on the July 15 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Wes Scantlin was asked if it's fair to say that PUDDLE OF MUDD is "a band in name only", with Wes as the sole remaining original member and a "revolving door" of musicians playing alongside him. Scantlin — who is joined in PUDDLE OF MUDD's current lineup by Michael Anthony Grajewski on bass, Miles Schon (son of JOURNEY's Neal Schon) on guitar, and Jon Smith on drums — responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Right now everything's solid, and I pray to God that no one leaves me again. Please, dear God above, do not let any of these people leave. It's hard to make — the transitions are a pain in the butt."

Asked why he thinks there has been so much turnover in PUDDLE OF MUDD over the years in terms of the band personnel, Wes said: "Well, I got signed by Fred [Durst] from LIMP BIZKIT [25 years ago], and they just were, like, 'Here, we just want you to come. We just want you to come.' But the band was already dissolved at that point, and I was at the breaking point to where I was just gonna stop doing music anyway. And lo and behold, Fred, man, he came to the rescue. But he was just, like, 'Yeah, we just want you to come.' So we had to piece the band and we had to do a lot of tryouts and stuff. And people come and people go and there's nothing you can do. People have their lives and they have different jobs and stuff. It's a weird situation to be in a rock band — or any type of band or any type of artistic situation. But all I know is they said, 'Here's a guitar. Here's a hotel room. And write. Keep writing, keep writing, keep writing.' And, unfortunately, some people have different situations in their lives and stuff, and I can't control that stuff. So, I've had to make different moves and stuff. And hopefully these guys, hopefully they won't take off on me like a lot of other people have. So, we can keep this one intact for now and hopefully forever."

Scantlin also talked about the various problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues that he has encountered over the years, a lot of which was covered by the mainstream media. Asked if he feels like much of that stuff is behind him at this point, Wes said: "Yeah. [My] main goal [is] just [to] stay out of trouble. And I really seriously don't really do that much wrong things. I really just don't. But I'm like a big fish in the little pond. I call myself a Christmas dinner trophy for the Poppo. I wonder how many times they've explained that they arrested me at their Christmas dinner, at Christmas day. I'm telling you, man. I'm just a big, huge trophy."

On the topic of whether a lot of his troubles with the law have been misrepresented in the media, Wes said: "I've made some mistakes, but at certain points I could breathe in the wrong direction and get cuffed and slammed in a dungeon. Shoot, man. It's weird. My whole thing, my whole motto is turn around and run for your life as fast as you possibly can, man." Clarifying that he wasn't referring to running away from the police, he added: "I'm talking about maybe like a girlfriend or something. If they hit the 'psycho wall', as I call it — turn around and run… Somebody's gotta go down, and they usually pick me, 'cause I'm the trophy. But my motto is turn around and run as fast as you can and just run."

According to TMZ, Scantlin was arrested this past March after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Additionally, the now-53-year-old musician was found in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance.

Earlier that same month, Scantlin made headlines when he claimed he was "roofied" by an ex-bandmate before a disastrous PUDDLE OF MUDD gig at Daytona Bike Week.

Scantlin's most recent legal problems came just eight months after he was arrested in Burbank, California for an outstanding warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

Wes claimed to have gotten sober in 2017, explaining in an interview that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there [was] really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

In February 2023, RadarOnline.com reported that Scantlin was arrested after he allegedly showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Less than two years earlier, in December 2015, Scantlin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house.

Nearly four years ago, Scantlinmade headlines when he walked offstage midconcert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Kiss The Machine", came out in May via Pavement Entertainment.