YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Launches Line Of Protein Powder

Legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen has launched a line of protein powder.

If you visit the 62-year-old musician's official online merchandise store, you can now purchase probiotic capsules, electrolyte supplements, watermelon-flavored pre-workout supplements and even yoga mats.

"When I'm on stage, there's no compromise, only precision, power, and passion," Yngwie wrote earlier this month in a social media post. "I take these supplements to stay razor-sharp, night after night. This isn't hype. It's fuel!"

This past March, Yngwie was asked during an appearance SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk"about his decision to step into the world of health and wellness with the Yngwie Malmsteen's Force multivitamin supplement gummies, which were made available last year. He said: " Well, in order for you to be in good health, you need to take supplements. And I've always done that. And so the reason I put my line out is because I want other people to do it too. And it really works. I highly recommend it."

When host Eddie Trunk noted that it was a "nice move" for Yngwie to go the "health-conscious" route instead of doing what many other rock musicians have done by releasing their own lines of liquor or beer or weed, Malmsteen said: "Well, because that's what I do. I don't drink. I don't do drugs. I don't believe in it. Listen, if you wanna do that, go ahead. Be my guest. But I prefer not to do it. And also I think it's great to let people know — take your vitamins, and it really works."

According to a post on the Swedish musician's official merchandise webstore, "Yngwie's focus on peak performance extends beyond music and into personal well-being. His line of multivitamin gummies is designed for those who, like him, demand the best from their bodies. With his bold stage presence and a lifestyle fueled by passion and intensity, Yngwie knows the importance of maintaining energy and health. These multivitamin gummies are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, providing the perfect boost to keep anyone feeling powerful, focused, and ready to conquer the day. Yngwie believes that 'feeling good and healthy is vital,' whether you're shredding on the guitar or managing daily life. These gummies are formulated to support a strong immune system, enhance energy levels, and promote overall wellness, all in a tasty, rockstar-approved form."

In an August 23, 2024 post on his official Facebook, Yngwie shared a picture of his guitar along with three of his vitamin gummies, and he included the following message: "The secret to my force over the past forty years isn't what you'd think… vitamins. I am super health conscious, I wake up early, play tennis take my vitamins, drive my cars spend time with my family and make music for you guys".

Yngwie released a new live album, "Tokyo Live", on April 25 via Music Theories Recordings. The concert was recorded at the Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo on May 11, 2024 as part of Yngwie's 40th-anniversary world tour. The setlist for the 100-minute concert tracks Malmsteen's illustrious career, from "Hiroshima Mon Amour" and "Evil Eye" and through his remarkable solo career with "Rising Force", "Far Beyond The Sun", "Arpeggios From Hell" and "Seventh Sign" all the way up to his most recent material taken from 2021's "Parabellum", with "Wolves At The Door", "Relentless Fury", "(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum", not to mention rousing renditions of "Paganini's 4th" and "Smoke On The Water".

Only four of the songs on "Parabellum" featured vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Kevin Klingenschmid.