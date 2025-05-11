PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN On His Upcoming Solo Album: 'It Will Possibly Bring Tears To Your Eyes'

In a new interview with Mark Strigl, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin, whose band has just released an album called "Kiss The Machine", confirmed that fans can expect to hear more fresh music from him in the not-too-distant future. "I'm doing a solo record with Universal Music Group," he explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). And there's extra songs and stuff. And I'm still working with Jimmy Allen, the original guitar player from PUDDLE OF MUDD. I love him to death.

"We've got stuff in the mix, man," Wes continued. "And we're gonna be doing another record with Universal Music Group. This record's being put out by Sony, the 'Kiss The Machine' record. So we're doing another record with UMG, because I can't leave them in the dust, because they basically gave me my life."

Asked how his solo album will be different stylistically from PUDDLE OF MUDD, Wes said: "Yeah. It's nice, man. You're gonna flip out, man, when you hear this stuff. It's so crazy. When you hear this other music, aside from the 'Kiss The Machine' record, it will, it will possibly bring tears to your eyes about how amazing it is. It's got a little NINE INCH NAILS in there, by the way… And there is a country vibe.

"We've got a lot of songs, man, believe me," he continued. "There's a hundred million of them. All we do is just keep writing.

"When I got signed by Jimmy Iovine, the guy in his office and everybody else go, 'Just keep writing music.' And I was, like, 'Okay, I can do that.' And they're, like, 'Here's a guitar. Go to the hotel and write music.' And that's what I did, man."

"Kiss The Machine" was released on May 2 via Pavement Entertainment.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's previous album, "Ubiquitous", was released in September 2023 via Pavement Entertainment.

In March, TMZ reported that Scantlin was arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend.

Earlier that same month, Scantlin made headlines when he claimed he was "roofied" by an ex-bandmate before a disastrous PUDDLE OF MUDD gig at Daytona Bike Week.

Scantlin's latest legal problems came just eight months after he was arrested in Burbank, California for an outstanding warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

Photo by Bryce Cain (courtesy of Pavement Entertainment)