QUEEN Guitarist And Wildlife Activist BRIAN MAY To Host 'The Badgers, The Farmers And Me'

August 12, 2024

"Brian May: The Badgers, The Farmers And Me" is an authored, first-person piece by the QUEEN guitarist and wildlife activist. Broadcast on BBC Two at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23, the program follows Brian over a decade-long journey to understand the crisis caused by bovine tuberculosis and his opposition to the controversial badger cull, implemented to curb the spread of the disease in cattle.

For decades, May and his team have passionately opposed the cull of badgers, organizing marches, protests, and a petition. Despite their efforts, the cull in England began in 2013 and continues to this day. It has caused a divide between wildlife activists and farmers, whose livelihoods depend on the health of their cattle herds. Under current laws, any cow testing positive for TB must be slaughtered, placing immense pressure on the agricultural community.

Speaking about the documentary, May said: "I don't blame people for being suspicious of me in the beginning, because, you know, I'm a guitarist. You know I'm a rock star. What am I doing? Why would I have some contribution to make?

"I came in to save the badgers. I now realize that to save the badgers, you have to save everybody because it's a mess. It's a tragic human drama where people's hearts are broken."

Providing a platform for numerous voices in this debate, the documentary presented by May shares discoveries and tragic stories, including one farmer who lost his entire herd to this devastating disease. It also highlights the plight of badgers, who, May argues, are being scapegoated, with hundreds of thousands culled over the years. In 2016, Brian partnered with large mammal vet Dick Sibley and farmer Robert Reed, whose farm was chronically infected with bovine TB. Together, they conducted what they claim is a groundbreaking four-year experiment to eradicate the disease, and without harming badgers. The experiment faced numerous challenges but its supporters claimed success; the farm was declared TB-free without the culling of a single badger. Now, Brian and the team believe that they could have identified the real source of TB spread among cattle. However, the challenge remains as to whether they can convince the wider farming community, the scientific world and authorities to listen to and consider their findings.


"Brian May: The Badgers, The Farmers And Me" is a 1×60' Athena Films production for the BBC set to air Friday, August 23 on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales at 9 p.m.

Photo courtesy of BBC

