QUEEN: 'Queen II'-Era 'Rock Iconz' Statues Coming From KnuckleBonz

March 25, 2023

KnuckleBonz, the creator of the Rock Iconz music collectible series, has announced the new "Queen II" Rock Iconz statue set.

The new statue set from KnuckleBonz features QUEEN members Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing during their first U.S. tour in 1974 and 1975. The tour was promoting the "Queen II" album and "Sheer Heart Attack" was just hitting the FM radio airwaves, marking the takeoff point for the band on its way to global rock stardom.

"Queen II" Rock Iconz are currently in production. Pre-order to reserve one of these limited editions. The statue set ships fall 2023.

All work created by the company is officially licensed and approved by the artists and their management. KnuckleBonz has been developing iconic, high-quality statues of the legend of rock music since 2003.

"This is the statue set I have wanted to create ever since we founded KnuckleBonz 20 years ago," said Tony Simerman, CEO and founder of KnuckleBonz.

"I was fortunate enough to see QUEEN during this era at the Kennedy Center in D.C. February of 75'. An amazing setting to see QUEEN as they began their ascent to become one of the greatest bands of all time."

Only 3000 statues are created. Each statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. is a music merchandising company focused on the creation of high-end products for music enthusiasts. KnuckleBonz is committed to fine craftsmanship and artistry and has developed the Rock Iconz, 3D Vinyl and On Tour collectible series. KnuckleBonz is solely focused on offering quality products specifically for the music superfan.

