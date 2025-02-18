QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Partners With GIBSON To Release 12-String Acoustic Guitar

As it celebrates over 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has partnered with Sir Brian May, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the most impactful bands of all time, QUEEN. Introducing the Brian May SJ-200 12-string acoustic guitar from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant design input from Sir Brian May, only 100 of these SJ-200 12-string models will be available worldwide in this extraordinary, limited run via Gibson.com, the Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and authorized Gibson dealers.

May said: "The idea for this guitar came when I needed a 12-string on tour, and the one I was accustomed to wasn't performing right on stage. The guys at Gibson very kindly said, 'We'll make you something special that you can use on the tours.' One of the things I asked for was for the octaves to be placed around the other way from where it is normally done, because I like to pick upwards and hear the top notes when I'm playing. I like to hear the high octave coming through as then I can play tunes on it. If you look at this guitar, the beauty of it, and the beauty of the sound, and look at the science in this guitar, look how much technology and craftsmanship has gone into this guitar. Gibson was able to put the universe on it in a figurative way and the planet Mercury is here, and that is a little nod to a friend of mine that is always with me."

"As a trailblazing sound pioneer, trendsetter, and one of the most influential musicians of all time, it's an absolute privilege to be collaborating with Sir Brian May," says Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson. "Brian's impact on music and culture is second to none and was a transformational influence on my personal music journey. We are deeply honored that Brian has trusted Gibson with this SJ-200 12-string guitar, and we are excited to finally bring it to music lovers around the world. Thank you, Brian."

Sir Brian May put aside his PhD studies to become the legendary lead guitarist of QUEEN. After decades of worldwide fame with his distinctive sound and celebrated guitar work, he finished his dissertation and received a doctorate in astrophysics in 2007. The Brian May SJ-200 12-string honors Sir Brian's contribution to rock music and his deep passion for astronomy.

The Gibson SJ-200 in 12-string form is a rare instrument, and this one is particularly special. It features premium woods, including a AAA rosewood back and sides, a AAA Sitka spruce top with a Vintage Sunburst finish and a 2-piece AAA maple neck with a Rounded profile, walnut stringer, and a rosewood fretboard with agoya shell 8-point star inlays. The headstock also features a stunning 8-point agoya shell star inlay, along with a Gibson logo in mother-of-pearl and gold Grover Mini Rotomatic tuning machines. The moustache bridge is solid rosewood with four '60s-style agoya inlays. The planetary-themed pickguard was designed by Sir Brian May and further reinforces the astronomy motif celebrating Sir Brian's love of science. The strings are mounted in reverse order, with the thicker strings at the top, followed by the octave strings beneath, giving it a distinctive sound that's unlike other Gibson 12-string acoustic models. Fishman Matrix electronics make this guitar stage and studio-ready from the moment you take it out of the included hardshell case.

Only 100 of these exceptional Brian May SJ-200 12-String guitars have been handcrafted by the expert luthiers of the Gibson Custom Shop in Bozeman, Montana. It's an instrument that is worthy of a guitarist who not only became a star but who continues to avidly study them.

Last fall, QUEEN released the "Queen I Collector's Edition" box set, which includes the group's groundbreaking 1973 debut album, "Queen", remixed, remastered and expanded in a 6CD+1LP box set. With 63 tracks and 43 brand new mixes, the "Queen I Collector's Edition" box set comprises the original album with its intended running order restored, intimate fly-on-the-wall audio of QUEEN in the studio, demos, rare live tracks, and previously unheard recordings from QUEEN's first-ever live performance in London, August 1970. Absent from the 1973 release, the song "Mad The Swine" has been reinstated to its original place in the running order. A 108-page book containing handwritten lyrics and memorabilia accompanies the release.