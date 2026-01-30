QUEEN's BRIAN MAY Rules Out Return To U.S. Because 'It's A Dangerous Place At The Moment'

Brian May has seemingly shut the door on QUEEN's possible return to the U.S., telling the U.K. newspaper Daily Mail in a new interview: "America is a dangerous place at the moment, so you have to take that into account.

"It's very sad because I feel like QUEEN grew up in America and we love it, but it's not what it was," the 78-year-old QUEEN guitarist added. "Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment."

May did not specify what he considers unsafe about the U.S. that would prevent QUEEN from touring there again.

As for when May and drummer Roger Taylor — who have been touring with "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert since 2012 under the stage name QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT — might return to playing live shows, May said: 'I don't know when QUEEN will be back on stage — it's an unknown. We'll take it day by day.'

May also hinted at possible new QUEEN music, telling the Daily Mail: "It was time to take a break and spend time with family, take stock. But never say never about not coming back, the rebuild of QUEEN Two is coming back, and there are a couple of things you haven't heard."

May, who is known for his outspoken political activism and his work to advance animal welfare, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2001. He was appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2005 and earned a PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2008.

May's wife, actress and singer Anita Dobson, recently said QUEEN would no longer embark on large-scale tours due to health issues and the fact that the members of the band were "getting old."

Dobson's comments came after Taylor told Rolling Stone magazine that he, May and Lambert had no plans to stage a final farewell tour.

"I don't think we're done," he said. "And I don't think we're going to say a final farewell tour. Because it never is, is it?

When pressed if QUEEN will be "resting forever," he replied: "At one point we will be."

In 2024 Brian revealed that he suffered a minor stroke. Although the episode initially left the now-78-year-old rock legend unable to use his left arm, he has since regained enough movement to be able to play music again.

May's stroke came four years after he had a "small" heart attack. At the time, he said was shocked to realize he wasn't as healthy as he thought, and he was "very near death". He discovered three arteries were "congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart", and subsequently had surgery to fit three stents — tiny tubes to hold open blocked arteries.

Five and a half years ago, May had to be hospitalized after he tore his buttocks "to shreds" while gardening. As a result, he developed severe sciatica and suffered what he later described as a "small heart attack" from the medication. May then had a bad reaction to his heart attack medication and nearly died. More recently, Brian underwent cataract eye surgery.

He later said that he believed that coronavirus may have played a role in his heart attack because of the way the virus thickened the blood. As a result, he said he was living a "ridiculously careful" life with Dobson — whom he credited with saving his life.

"She was incredible," he told the Daily Express back in 2020. "I couldn't do anything and she just kind of nursed me, so I will forever be in her debt; she did an incredible job on me."