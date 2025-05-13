QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE: 'Alive In The Catacombs' To Be Unearthed Next Month

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will unveil the cinematic realization of a dream with the June 5 premiere of "Alive In The Catacombs", an audiovisual document of the band's long-rumored performance in the tunnels of the famed Catacombs of Paris.

Filmed and recorded in July 2024, "Queens Of The Stone Age: Alive In The Catacombs" captures QOTSA as you've never seen or heard them before. This utterly unique once-in-a-lifetime experience features a carefully selected setlist spanning the QOTSA catalog, each song chosen and epically reimagined for the Catacombs. The result is an unprecedented incarnation of QOTSA at their most intimate, yet surrounded by literally millions of human remains — "the biggest audience we've ever played for," says QOTSA leader Joshua Homme.

The Catacombs Of Paris is a sprawling 320km (200 miles) ossuary beneath the surface of Paris. With a foundation of several million bodies buried in the 1700s, skeletal remains are largely exposed, with much of the walls built of skulls and bones.

Homme had dreamt of staging a QOTSA performance in the Catacombs since his first visit nearly 20 years ago. The city of Paris, however, had never granted permission to any artist to play within the sacred tunnels. QOTSA, being law-abiding citizens, waited until their vision was sanctioned.

Hélène Furminieux (Les Catacombes de Paris) said: "The Catacombs Of Paris are a fertile ground for the imagination. It is important to us that artists take hold of this universe and offer a sensitive interpretation of it. Going underground and confronting reflections on death can be a deeply intense experience. Josh seems to have felt in his body and soul the full potential of this place. The recordings resonate perfectly with the mystery, history, and a certain introspection, notably perceptible in the subtle use of the silence within the Catacombs."

Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments… absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs — from the acoustics and ambient sounds — dripping water, echoes and natural resonance — to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music. Far from the sound-insulated confines of the studio or the comfort of onstage monitors, "Alive In The Catacombs" sees the band not only rise to this challenge, but embrace it.

Homme recalls: "We're so stripped down because that place is so stripped down, which makes the music so stripped down, which makes the words so stripped down… It would be ridiculous to try to rock there. All those decisions were made by that space. That space dictates everything; it's in charge. You do what you're told when you're in there."

The result is QOTSA distilled down to their most elemental form — Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore augmented by a three-piece string section, employing chains and chopsticks as makeshift percussion instruments. "Alive In The Catacombs" is QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE stripped to their barest essence by necessity (you can't call it "unplugged" if there are no actual electrical outlets to plug into),McGyver-ing a car battery to power an electric piano. And unfiltered, as every song was recorded live in a complete take with no overdubs or edits.

Words fail to convey the magnificence of "Queens Of The Stone Age: Alive In The Catacombs". Its truly stunning balance of subtlety and grandeur must be experienced to be appreciated. The beauty is in the struggle (both internal and external). This is Homme at his most physically vulnerable yet ultimately his most triumphant.

"Queens Of The Stone Age: Alive In The Catacombs" was produced by La Blogothèque and directed by Thomas Rames, and is being released by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and Matador Records. The film will be available to rent or purchase via qotsa.com where pre-orders are currently available. Fans who purchase "Alive In The Catacombs" by June 7 will receive exclusive access to behind-the-scenes footage in addition to full streaming and download access. An audio-only version will be announced in the coming weeks.