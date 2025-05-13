KING DIAMOND On Long-Awaited New Album From His Namesake Band: 'I Want To Make Sure It's The Best Material I've Ever Released'

In the brand-new issue of Fistful Of Metal magazine, Oran O'Beirne sat down for an in-depth conversation with the legendary Danish heavy metal singer King Diamond. During the chat, King opens up about the long-anticipated new KING DIAMOND album, offering fresh studio updates, confirmed songtitles, and a rare glimpse into the ambitious concept trilogy that's been haunting fans' imaginations. But that's not all — he also drops major news about the next MERCYFUL FATE release, and what fans can expect from the iconic band's latest chapter. A couple of excerpts follow below.

On how he survived through the difficult era of grunge, a time where metal suffered and was figuratively forced back into the shadows:

King: "I didn't care. I don't want to play something that I don't feel inside, and if I had to, I would stop. Record labels have approached me in the past and asked me to focus on writing 'radio-friendly' songs. That's actually what happened around the time of 'Abigail' [1987]. Roadrunner Records at the time asked us for four 'commercial/radio-friendly' songs and I just told them, 'Yes. No problem. That's the direction we're going in anyway.' When they finally heard the album, they were on the phone asking, 'Where are those songs?' They eventually let it go. Thankfully, they were happy with the album and it was released the way I wanted it. I just don't want to deal with that kind of stuff. Don't tell me what I should be doing. If people don't like it, then they should just go and listen to something else. I don't really know how we survived the '90s, but we did, and that's all that matters. It was like we were on some back road to a highway — we were still moving, perhaps not as fast, but moving all the same."

On his health complications back in 2010, including a triple bypass surgery that left him confronting his own mortality:

King: "It was certainly a wake-up call and I definitely learned a lot about what the body can and cannot handle. Honestly, I nearly died three times due to a lot of complications. I should not be here. I was on a ventilator and woke up earlier than expected, and as a result, nearly choked to death. I couldn't follow the rhythm of the machine, which is extremely dangerous. My wife was by my side sleeping in a chair beside me, and when she woke, she saw me trying to pull the tube out of my mouth in desperation. Had I done so, my lung would have collapsed."

On the long-awaited new KING DIAMOND album:

King: "Well, for starters, the original name that we had picked was 'The Institute'. However, that has now changed to, 'St Lucifer's Hospital 1920', since the start of the U.S. tour. There very well may be a track on the album called 'The Institute'. We were supposed to release the album this year, and in fact the album was supposed to be completely finished prior to the live shows, but I just want to make sure that it's the best material I've ever released. Right now, we are gearing up to film the next video for the single 'Lobotomy', which will definitely be released later this year. Other songs that are completed are an intro track called 'Under The Surface', 'The Institute', 'The Nun', 'Faceless' and, of course, 'Spider Lilly'. There's another track, which I'm not sure is going to be on the album yet, called 'Deep In The Darkness 1920'. Andy [La Rocque, KING DIAMOND guitarist] has been working on at least five tracks, one of which has as monster chorus that we plan to record with a choir. The plan is that this album will be the first of a trilogy, and I already have all three album titles."

In a recent interview with Guitar World, La Rocque spoke about KING DIAMOND's forthcoming horror trilogy, part one of which is titled "Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920". Asked about his previous comment that the new KING DIAMOND songs would be, in some form, a return to the band's earliest records, Andy said: "It's mainly to get that organic sound back, where everything doesn't have to be… placed perfectly in time, or even in pitch. There's got to be some rock 'n' roll to it. [Laughs] If you listen to an album that's totally perfect, it gets boring. We wanted to make an album where it's a little bit more alive, like it was in the '80s.

"We're trying to avoid the stiffness of the albums of the '90s and early 2000s," he explained. "Really, we're just trying to loosen it up a little bit. Then again, we also had a talk about going back to the roots with the songwriting. Some parts are going back to 'Fatal Portrait' and 'Abigail' when it comes to the riffing style, but it's also going to be totally different from what you've ever heard from us before."

As for a possible timeline for the next KING DIAMOND album, Andy said: "We're going to do some festivals in Europe [this] summer, so everything has to be recorded and done before we do that, that's for sure. We're still working on some of the other stuff we have. It's going to be eight or nine songs on the album, I believe."

Last December, KING DIAMOND released a new single, "Spider Lilly". It was a first-time mixing collaboration with Arthur Rizk, who also mastered the track. The music and lyrics were written by frontman King Diamond.

The official music video for "Spider Lilly", which was directed by My Good Eye Visuals, can be seen below.

The recording lineup for "Spider Lilly" is still the same, with King Diamond handling lead and backing vocals plus playing the Hammond Organ, Andy La Rocque and Mike Wead on guitars, Pontus Egberg on the bass, and Matt Thompson on drums. There is also a special guest appearance by Danish female vocalist Myrkur with some additional backing vocals.

Part of the new "Spider Lilly" video was filmed at the very haunted Pennhurst Asylum outside of Philadelphia on a travel day during the band's 2024 North American tour, two days before Halloween. It was only King himself and actress Jodi Cachia who could participate on that specific day, together with producer David Brodsky, Allie Woest and their killer crew.

KING DIAMOND performed "Spider Lilly" live for the first time at the kick-off concert of the band's 2024 North American headlining tour, which launched on October 15 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The "Saint Lucifer's Hospital 1920" trek ran through December 6 in Dallas, Texas. Support came from OVERKILL and NIGHT DEMON. Additional backing vocals for the KING DIAMOND set were provided by the special guest Myrkur.

In November 2024, the KING DIAMOND shows in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (November 20 at Edmonton Convention Center),Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 21 at TCU Place),Calgary, Alberta Canada (November 22 at Grey Eagle Event Centre),Portland, Oregon (November 24 at Keller Auditorium) and Seattle, Washington (November 25 at The Moore Theatre) were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances".

KING DIAMOND's setlist for the fall 2024 tour included two new songs, "Electro Therapy" and the aforementioned "Spider Lilly".

In October 2023, KING DIAMOND released a music video for the 2019 single "Masquerade Of Madness". The clip was directed by David Brodsky and Allison Woest of My Good Eye Visuals.

At the time of the video's release, King commented: "'Masquerade Of Madness' was released digitally in 2019 before our North American tour. During rehearsals, we took one full day to film 'Masquerade Of Madness' with David Brodsky and Allison Woest. We spent all day and all night recording while performing the song with our full tour stage show choreography. After the tour, Covid happened.

"The video was all but forgotten as the world came to a standstill — we never saw a single frame from all the footage. Years later, as things began to pick up and writing began for both new MERCYFUL FATE and KING DIAMOND records, we wondered, what happened to that video from four years ago? So we decided to check in with David Brodsky and a couple of weeks later, we had the first cut of the video.

"I was speechless! I had nothing to criticize and after just a few notes from Andy La Rocque, the video for 'Masquerade Of Madness' was finished! There's so much mood and black and white is used in a perfect way with Jodi's performances. The visuals fit the music flawlessly and this is now among my favorite KING DIAMOND videos along with 'Sleepless Nights' and 'Welcome Home' — and not to forget of course, our double live DVD."

A month after KING DIAMOND released "Masquerade Of Madness" in November 2019, La Rocque told The Metal Voice that he came up with the music for the track first before passing it off to King, who "needed to arrange a few things and change just a small few things for making it work with his vocals. And then, of course, he wrote the lyrics for it," the guitarist revealed. "So we [went] a little back and forth until he felt like, 'Okay, this is cool, man. This is the right key to sing in,' and all that."

KING DIAMOND received a Grammy nomination in the "Best Metal Performance" category for the track "Never Ending Hill" off the band's last album, 2007's "Give Me Your Soul … Please".

"Give Me Your Soul ... Please" sold 4,500 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 174 on The Billboard 200 chart.

KING DIAMOND released a DVD/Blu-ray, "Songs For The Dead Live", in January 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The set captured 1987's seminal "Abigail" album in its entirety, twice, and in very different locales: Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting in June 2016 and Philadelphia's Fillmore in November 2015. The performances featured KING DIAMOND's current band, comprising of guitarists La Rocque and Mike Wead, bassist Pontus Egberg and Matt Thompson.

Photo by Jeremy Saffer

