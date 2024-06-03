QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Announce Final 2024 Dates Of 'The End Is Nero' World Tour

Having dominated stages across the globe for the last year, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have today announced their final North American 2024 shows of their "The End Is Nero" tour. Kicking off at Boston's MGM Music Hall @ Fenway, the newly added headline dates will include stops in Cincinnati, Chicago, and Madison.

Presale begins Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets will be available at the general on-sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Decades after its emergence from the depths of the desert, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's self-titled 1998 debut album will be reissued on June 21 and will be available on double LP directly from QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, Matador Records and local record stores everywhere. The long-out-of-print landmark album features three additional tracks, "The Bronze", "These Aren't The Droids You're Looking For" and "Spiders And Vinegaroons".

Newly announced "The End Is Nero" dates:

Full routing:

Jun. 07 - Nürburg, DE - Rock Am Ring

Jun. 09 - Nuremburg, DE - Rock Im Park

Jun. 11 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

Jun. 14 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival

Jun. 18 - A Coruna, ES - Coliseum Da Coruña

Jun. 20 - Madrid, ES - Noches Del Botanico At Jardines Del Botanico

Jun. 21 - Vitoria~gasteiz, ES - Azkena Rock Festival

Jun. 23 - Fuengirola, ES - Marenostrum

Jun. 26 - Barcelona, ES - Alma Festival

Jun. 28 - St. Gallen, CH - Openair St.gallen

Jun. 30 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

Jul. 04 - Rome, IT - Roma Summer Fest

Jul. 05 - Bassano Del Grappa, IT - AMA Music Festival

Jul. 06 - Milan, IT - I-days

Jul. 10 - Vitrolles, FR - Jardin Sonore Festival

Jul. 13 - Trenčín, SK - Pohoda Festival

Jul. 16 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle Spandau

Jul. 17 - Ostrava, CZ - Colours Of Ostrava

Jul. 18 - Vienna, AT - Metastadt Open Air

Jul. 20 - Transylvania, RO - Electric Castle

Jul. 23 - Zagreb, HR - Šrc Šalata

Jul. 24 - Zagreb, HR - Šrc Šalata

Jul. 27 - Athens, GR - Athensrocks Festival

Aug. 08 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

Aug. 09 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

Aug. 10 - Copenhagen, DK - Syd For Solen Festival

Aug. 15 - Charleville-Merieres, FR - Cabaret Vert Festival

Aug. 16 - Biddenghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

Aug. 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

Aug. 21 - Villar De Mouros, PT - Villar De Mouros Festival

Sep. 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall @ Fenway

Sep. 29 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Festival

Oct. 01 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 02 - Chicago, IL - Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

Oct. 04 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

Oct. 06 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

"The End Is Nero" tour is in support of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman…", hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder [Josh] Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26, 2023 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

"In Times New Roman…" was made available digitally and physically on June 16, 2023 via Matador Records. The LP was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging was designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl was made available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."