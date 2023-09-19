  • facebook
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Announces December 2023 West Coast Tour Dates

September 19, 2023

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have announced a run of West Coast dates to round out their epic worldwide "The End Is Nero" tour. Following another run of sold-out arenas across Europe, the band will resume its North American campaign in Phoenix, sweeping through the Southwest before wrapping up 2023 in grand fashion with a Saturday, December 16 headline at the Kia Forum in its homebase of Los Angeles.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE is pleased to announce SPIRITUALIZED will be opening this run of December dates in North America. Led by J Spaceman, SPIRITUALIZED is supporting its ninth album, "Everything Was Beautiful".

"The End Is Nero" tour is in support of the eighth QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE studio album, "In Times New Roman…", recently hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder [Josh] Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered, and during Queens, New York stop of their 'The End Is Nero' tour, they proved that sometimes the new material can be a live standout…"

Tickets for the newly announced dates will be on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Newly announced "The End Is Nero" dates:

Dec. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Dec. 06 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
Dec. 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Dec. 09 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Dec. 10 - Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Dec. 12 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ
Dec. 15 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Dec. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's new album, "In Times New Roman…", was made available digitally and physically on June 16 via Matador Records.

"In Times New Roman…" was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging was designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl was made available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's previous album, 2017's "Villains", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."

Photo credit: Andreas Neumann

