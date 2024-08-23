QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cancel All Remaining 2024 Shows, Including Festival Appearances

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have canceled all remaining 2024 concerts in order for frontman Josh Homme to "prioritize his health" following his recent emergency surgery.

The band states: "QOTSA regret to announce the cancellation and/or postponement of all remaining 2024 shows. Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year.

"Josh and the QOTSA family are so thankful for your support and the time we were able to spend together over the last year. Hope to see you all again in 2025."

As for festival ticket holders, fans are advised to "visit specific event sites for updated information. Ticket holders for QOTSA shows will be contacted by point of purchase with further information about the new dates."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE previously canceled all July and August 2024 concerts of the band's European tour for the same reason.

Last year, Homme revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had undergone a successful treatment. He did not specify what type of cancer he was battling. Last fall, he told ITV that he had been given the "all clear" and was feeling "the best I've felt all year."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE last performed on July 6 in Milan, Italy, after canceling their appearance at the AMA Music Festival the previous night due to unspecified illness.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's "The End Is Nero" tour is in support of the band's eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman…", hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26, 2023 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.