QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's JOSH HOMME To Undergo Emergency Surgery; European Shows Canceled

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE have canceled the remaining nine July 2024 concerts of the band's European tour in order for frontman Josh Homme to undergo "emergency surgery".

The band states: "Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue."

As a result, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will not be performing at the following shows:

July 10 - Festival Jardin Sonore - Vitrolles, FR

July 13 - Pohoda Festival - Trencin, SK

July 16 - Zitadelle Spandau - Berlin, DE

July 17 - Colours of Ostrava - Ostrava, CZ

July 18 - METAstadt - Vienna, AT

July 20 - Electric Castle Festival - Cluj, RO

July 23 - SRC Salata - Zagreb, HR

July 24 - SRC Salata - Zagreb, HR

July 27 - Athens Rocks - Athens, GR

Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival web site for updated information. Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE last performed on Saturday (July 6) in Milan, Italy, after canceling their appearance at the AMA Music Festival the previous night due to unspecified illness.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's "The End Is Nero" tour is in support of the band's eighth studio album, "In Times New Roman…", hailed by Variety as "self-produced by band founder Homme and one of his strongest QOTSA lineups ever, is one of the rawest and heaviest albums the band has delivered."

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26, 2023 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

"In Times New Roman…" was made available digitally and physically on June 16, 2023 via Matador Records. The LP was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging was designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl was made available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."