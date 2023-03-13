QUEENSRŸCHE Cancels Third Concert In A Row After Singer TODD LA TORRE Reportedly 'Lost His Voice'

QUEENSRŸCHE was forced to cancel its concert Sunday night (March 12) at La Hacienda in Midland, Texas after singer Todd La Torre "lost his voice", according to promoter DIN Productions and local radio station Rock 95.1. Midland marked the third show cancelation in a row for QUEENSRŸCHE, which scrapped its performance Friday night (March 10) at the Scout Bar in Houston, Texas a few minutes before the band was scheduled to take the stage. The following night's show at the House Of Blues in Dallas, Texas was also called off, apparently for the same reason.

QUEENSRŸCHE has not yet issued an official statement explaining the cancelations.

QUEENSRŸCHE's 2023 U.S. tour is scheduled to run through April 16 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Direct support on the "Digital Noise Alliance" trek is coming from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman, with TRAUMA opening each show.

In a 2012 interview with Mayhem Magazine, Todd said that he had "never had any formal training or taken a single lesson — not one. It was actually right before my debut show with CRIMSON GLORY in Marietta, Georgia that I was able to find a very well-respected vocal coach in the area and I really wanted more of an evaluation," he explained. "I was told from him, 'Do you know how many people that come to me and sing like you do? Hardly any, very few. Whatever you have done to teach yourself, don't stop.' I try to find my own way to sing any QUEENSRŸCHE song and not strain my throat, but make it sound effortless. There's always room for improvement."

Last year, La Torre was asked in an interview with Sonic Perspectives if he felt like the QUEENSRŸCHE fans had completely embraced him after he had been in the band for a decade. He responded: "Look, there's always some asshole that doesn't like what I do. But I think after 10 years, I've proven myself as an asset to the band. I think I've been able to contribute in many ways, whether it's helping with art, helping with… I mean, just all of the creative process I'm fully involved in with the guys. But I think the majority of the people that support the band, or supported the band, dig what we're doing. And we've had a lot of great opportunities that the band hadn't had for a while. So I think we're doing things in the right direction."

He continued: "But yeah, there's always gonna be somebody that has to say something negative. But I don't care about them. I care about people that… And after 10 years of this and a couple of years in CRIMSON GLORY dealing with that too, I've heard it all; I've seen it all. Nobody's gonna come up with anything that's gonna hurt my feelings or make me feel… What they're saying isn't original; people were saying that 11 years ago. At least come up with something original. But yeah, people seem to really dig what we're doing. And no complaints overall."

La Torre was the lead singer for CRIMSON GLORY from late 2010 until resigned from the band in early 2013. In 2012, Todd became a household name in the metal world when he officially became the new lead vocalist of QUEENSRŸCHE. The band immediately began touring globally and started writing new material for the self-titled 2013 album "Queensrÿche". To date, QUEENSRŸCHE has released four studio albums with La Torre: "Queensrÿche", "Condition Hüman" (2015),"The Verdict" (2019) and "Digital Noise Alliance" (2022).

Due to Todd losing his voice we need to postpone Midland, TX. Please keep an eye out for a new dates and visit... Posted by Din Productions on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Due to Todd losing his voice, Queensryche had to postpone Midland's date at La Hacienda. ALL TICKETS WITH SUNDAY MARCH... Posted by ROCK 95.1 on Saturday, March 11, 2023

So… This is the closest that I got to seeing Queensryche in Houston. The lead Singer apparently could not sing tonight, so they cancelled . 5 minutes before they were to play. Man. Posted by Tony Neurotic on Friday, March 10, 2023

Unfortunately Queensryche had to cancel due to the singer having throat issues. But both Trauma and Marty Friedman face... Posted by Jaime A. Castro on Friday, March 10, 2023

Well, not an auspicious start to what I was hoping would be a magical music filled birthday month ... unfortunately,... Posted by Harold Noe on Friday, March 10, 2023

⚠️ Postponed: @queensryche at House of Blues Dallas is being rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly. pic.twitter.com/vf4EUQTNif — House of Blues Dallas (@HOBDallas) March 11, 2023

So @queensryche in Dallas was postponed tonight pretty late in the afternoon. Anyone have any ideas what happened? Read a rumor that @ToddLaTorre was sick, but I’ve seen nothing official. @HOBDallas — 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖔𝖓𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖊 (@sabbathfans) March 12, 2023