QUEENSRŸCHE Is Hoping To Enter Studio In 2025 To Record Next Album

In a new interview with David Glessner of San Antonio Express-News, QUEENSRŸCHE guitarist Michael Wilton spoke about a possible follow-up to the band's 2022 album "Digital Noise Alliance". He said: "Yeah, we're gonna have to step up our game after the success of 'Digital Noise Alliance'. We've been doing tons of touring, so we have to figure out when we're going to do the next [album]. We've been throwing around demo ideas and writing on the road and whenever we have breaks at home. We're hoping to possibly get into the studio next year sometime.

"We're always thinking about what we're going to do next, but people don't buy CDs and records anymore, so you make your living on the road," he added.

QUEENSRŸCHE is performing the band's 1983 EP and 1984's "The Warning" album in their entirety as part of "The Origins Tour".

"Digital Noise Alliance" came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Guitarist Mike Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's latest studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past seven and a half years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute has since been settled out of court.