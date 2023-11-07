QUEENSRŸCHE To Perform Entire Debut EP And 'The Warning' Album On 2024's 'The Origins Tour'

Although QUEENSRŸCHE would score multi-platinum albums and hit singles over their career, their fans have developed an undeniable love for the group's early releases — when they helped trailblaze a style of rock that combined elements of metal and prog. And for the first time ever, QUEENSRŸCHE will be performing both classic releases in their entirety as part of "The Origins Tour".

Launching on March 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas at Hell's Heroes festival and running until May 12 in Ft. Meyers, Florida, "The Origins Tour" will see QUEENSRŸCHE — singer Todd La Torre, guitarists Michael Wilton and Mike Stone, bassist Eddie Jackson and drummer Casey Grillo — joined on most dates by another highly respected/influential band that also launched in the '80s, ARMORED SAINT.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

"We are thrilled to bring to you 'The Origins Tour'," says La Torre. "This will be the first time in QUEENSRŸCHE's history that the EP and 'The Warning' will be performed live in their entirety. And to make this an even more stellar tour, we are so excited that our great friends and legendary metallers ARMORED SAINT will be joining us as direct support. We are all proud to bring you this touring package and we can't wait to see you on the road."

He adds: "Join us for this unique and very special experience, as we celebrate the origins of QUEENSRŸCHE. Take hold!"

QUEENSRŸCHE "The Origins Tour" dates with ARMORED SAINT:

Mar. 22 - Hell's Heroes Festival * - Houston, TX USA

Mar. 23 - Tower Theatre * - Oklahoma City, OK USA

Mar. 26 - Sycuan Casino * - El Cajon, CA USA

Mar. 27 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA USA

Mar. 28 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA USA

Mar. 31 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA USA

Apr. 02 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO USA

Apr. 03 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO USA

Apr. 05 - Ameristar Casino & Hotel * - Kansas City, MO USA

Apr. 06 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO USA

Apr. 07 - Paramount Theatre - Cedar Rapids, MI USA

Apr. 09 - Coronado Theatre - Rockford, IL USA

Apr. 10 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL USA

Apr. 12 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN USA

Apr. 13 - State Theatre - Kalamazoo, MI USA

Apr. 14 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI USA

Apr. 16 - Bogart’s - Cincinnati, OH USA

Apr. 17 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH USA

Apr. 19 - Phoenix Theatre - Toronto - CA

Apr. 20 - Théâtre Beanfield - Montreal - CA

Apr. 21 - Elements - Kitchener - CA

Apr. 24 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA USA

Apr. 26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY USA

Apr. 27 - Palladium - Worcester, MA USA

Apr. 28 - Toad’s - New Haven, CT USA

Apr. 30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ USA

May 01 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA USA

May 03 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY USA

May 05 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC USA

May 07 - Masquerade – Atlanta, GA USA

May 09 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL USA

May 10 - The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL USA

May 11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL USA

May 12 - The Ranch - Ft. Meyers, FL USA

* no ARMORED SAINT

Earlier this year, QUEENSRŸCHE completed its 2023 U.S. headlining tour with support from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman and TRAUMA. On that tour, QUEENSRŸCHE's 18-song set included no less than five songs from the band's sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance", which came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's new studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past six and a half years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against guitarist Michael Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute is scheduled to go to trial in January 2024.

Photo by Silly Robot Studios