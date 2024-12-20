QUEENSRŸCHE's MICHAEL WILTON Names 'Most Extravagant' Thing He Bought After Becoming Successful Musician

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "Talk Louder" podcast, hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner and lifelong hard rock/metal vocalist Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS),QUEENSRŸCHE guitarist Michael Wilton was asked what the "most extravagant" thing was that he bought for himself when he started having some success and making some money. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I mean, the obvious things. I have a family, so a house. [Laughs] And then guitars. [Laughs] That's about it."

He explained: "I wasn't a fast car guy. I come from a family that you learn to, I guess, save your money more than spend it all the time. So, yeah, I try and be as responsible as I can. But just on this tour… Well, the last tour, I think I bought, like, six guitars. It's, like, this tour I've curbed myself and I've only bought three. So I'm doing a little better."

Asked if he keeps track of how many guitars he owns, Wilton said: "Over the years, obviously, back in the '90s, when you've got a guitar company behind you, they're throwing guitars at you because you're playing 'em live and you accumulate a lot with every tour. So, yeah, you can only imagine how many."

QUEENSRŸCHE performed the band's 1983 EP and 1984's "The Warning" album in their entirety as part of the recently completed fall 2024 U.S. leg of "The Origins Tour".

"Digital Noise Alliance" came out in October 2022 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Guitarist Mike Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE in 2021, contributed guitar solos to the band's latest studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past seven and a half years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for original QUEENSRŸCHE drummer Scott Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against Wilton and bassist Eddie Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit. That dispute has since been settled out of court.

Wilton released his solo album, "Volume 1", on December 6 via Rat Pak Records.