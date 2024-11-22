QUEENSRŸCHE's MICHAEL WILTON Says His 'Volume 1' Solo Album Has Been In The Works For 'About Three Years'

QUEENSRŸCHE founding guitarist Michael "Whip" Wilton spoke to We Go To 11 about his upcoming solo album, "Volume 1", which is due on December 6 via Rat Pak Records. The nine-track LP sees Wilton joined by powerhouse Seattle vocalist Mark Winterman, drummer Sonny Sudra and bassist "Hodgy".

Regarding how long the solo album has been in the works, Michael said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Probably about three years. I got some guys in Seattle. Then I went through some changes and then I moved to Florida. And then we went on some JUDAS PRIEST tours. Time flies. And finally I was able to get a solid week with producer Zeuss to mix it. I mean, it's been done for a long time. So it's just a matter of getting all the business things done and getting it to Zeuss."

Elaborating on why it took so long to release "Volume 1", Wilton said: "All of a sudden, we just got so busy in QUEENSRŸCHE. It kind of went by the wayside. I mean, this is this is 'Volume One'. I'm already working on 'Volume Two'… I think [the next album will] be a lot quicker [to complete and release]. We'll probably be putting it together next year and [releasing it], hopefully, the following year, so '26."

Earlier in the month, Wilton told The Metal Voice about how the idea for the solo album came about: "Over the years, like the past ten years, I'm always writing songs. And some of the songs, just depending on my mood and whatever, they don't fit QUEENSRŸCHE. So I have just a plethora of ideas and songs. And I just decided to kind of work on 'em and get 'em together. And I found some guys that fit with me."

On the topic of the musical direction of "Volume 1", Wilton said: "It's not the power metal or the high operatic singing or anything like that. It's more just hard rock… It's my guitar playing… Everybody that's heard it says it's really cool."

As for whether he is planning to play any shows in support of "Volume 1", Michael said: "I'd have to write 'Volume Two'. [Laughs] It's a possibility, but QUEENSRŸCHE is so busy, and we're always working. But if there's room in the schedule, maybe to do a week or two weeks or three weeks or something, then it's not out of the question. A good friend of the drummer's bought a tour bus, so that's a step in the right direction. [Laughs]"

Michael went on to say some of the musical ideas on "Volume 1" go back quite a while. "Some [are] two years [old], some five years, and, yeah, [some are even] a decade [old]."

Mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (QUEENSRŸCHE, ROB ZOMBIE, SHADOWS FALL),"Volume 1" captures Michael's ability to think outside the box with flavorful riffs, catchy melodies and thoughtful solos while still maintaining his signature sound. From the opening chords of "People Suffer" to the closing track "Drowning At Daybreak", it is clear that Wilton's trademark style lays the bedrock for this well-crafted offering.

Track listing:

01. People Suffer

02. Get Away

03. Glitch In Time

04. Toxic Girl

05. Reason To Fight

06. On Your Way

07. Turn The Page

08. Wasted Time

09. Drowning At Daybreak

For more information, visit ratpakrecordsamerica.com.

Around two decades ago, Wilton launched a side project called SOULBENDER. SOULBENDER's self-titled debut album was released independently in 2004. A follow-up effort, simply titled "Soulbender II", came out in September 2014 via Rat Pak Records. The disc contained four all-new songs as well as the ten original tracks (remastered) from the first album.

In addition to Wilton, SOULBENDER's lineup featured ex-MY SISTER'S MACHINE singer Nick Pollock, ex-TIN PAN/FALLEN ANGEL guitarist Dave Groves and ex-ASSAULT/FALLEN ANGEL drummer Wes Hallam.

Wilton previously described SOULBENDER as "a very progressive, hard rock band with very intense musicians." He added: "A couple of them are prodigies and it's really been a lot of fun to do."