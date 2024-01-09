RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's TIM COMMERFORD Finalizes Divorce From Wife More Than 5 Years After Split

According to The Blast, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE bassist Tim Commerford has settled his divorce from his now-ex-wife, Aleece Dimas.

Dimas originally filed for divorce from Commerford in November 2018, but the settlement wasn't finalized until now.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dimas will receive $1.85 million as an "equalization payment" from Commerford. Dimas will also receive $18,700 a month in spousal support from Commerford. The duo are parents of two adult sons, Xavier Commerford and Quentin Commerford.

Commerford, 55, and Dimas tied the knot in 2001 and shared a home in Malibu with their sons.

When Dimas filed for divorce more than five years ago, she requested physical custody of the children and spousal support from her now-ex-husband.

Back in November 2018, Commerford confirmed the split from Dimas in a statement to People that read: "After 17 years of marriage to Aleece Dimas, I am saddened to announce our divorce. This decision was made after much careful thought and consideration."

He continued: "I want to send my deepest appreciation to my family and friends who have supported us through these changes. We remain committed and loving parents to our two boys. Our family asks in advance for your kindness and sensitivity at this difficult time."

In December 2022, Commerford revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Earlier this month, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE drummer Brad Wilk announced that the rock group will not tour again.

"I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows," Wilk wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't want to string people or myself along any further. ... I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again."

Wilk did not clarify whether this meant the end of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE as a group or whether there are any plans for him and his bandmates to record any new music in the future.

No other members of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE have commented on Wilk's post.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE was forced to cancel its most recent tour in October 2022 after lead singer Zack De La Rocha suffered a "severe tear" in his left Achilles' tendon during the band's concert in Chicago.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year. Guitarist Tom Morello was the only member of the band to attend the induction ceremony.

Image credit: Ernie Ball