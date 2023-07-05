  • facebook
RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Announces First Solo Album Of All-New Original Material, 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters'

July 5, 2023

Ronnie Romero will release his third solo album, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters", on September 15 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single from the album, "Castaway On The Moon", is out today with an accompanying music video.

Written by Romero with drummer Andy C. and guitarist Jose Rubio, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" marks the first time that Romero has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on. Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero.

While these "firsts" certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. Romero's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard-rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" sees Romero delivering a powerful musical statement on the first solo album of his to feature all-new original material.

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, LORDS OF BLACK, THE FERRYMEN, SUNSTORM and the recently launched ELEGANT WEAPONS with JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner. With an impressive discography already under his belt, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" is arguably the crown jewel of Romero's recorded output thus far.

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" follows Romero's first two solo albums, both covers albums. 2023's "Raised On Heavy Radio" saw Romero paying tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT, METALLICA, and more. It also featured special guests like Gus G. (FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE),Chris Caffery (SAVATAGE, SPIRITS OF FIRE),Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN),and more. Romero's first solo album, "Raised On Radio", featured covers of classics that meant something special to Romero over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like SURVIVOR, BAD COMPANY, FOREIGNER, QUEEN, LED ZEPPELIN and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment.

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" track listing:

01. Castaway On The Moon
02. Mountain Of Light
03. I've Been Losing You
04. Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters
05. Girl, Don't Listen To The Radio
06. Crossroad
07. Not Just A Nightmare
08. A Distant Shore
09. Chased By Shadows
10. Vengeance

Recording lineup:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals
Andy C. - Drums
Jose Rubio - Guitar
Francisco Gil - Keyboards
Javier Garcia - Guitar

