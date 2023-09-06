RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO Explains Why Now Is Right Time For Him To 'Move On' With His Own Material

In a new interview with Lana Teramae of Metal Express Radio, Chilean-born singer Ronnie Romero, who forged a formidable reputation over past few years with his work with Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW and Michael Schenker, among other projects, spoke about his desire to focus more on his solo career and establish his own name in the rock scene. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, actually, I was looking for this since some time ago. I'm not gonna say I got tired, but, yeah, there was a point where, for me, I wanted to get rid of this label of, 'Ronnie Romero, the singer of.' Obviously, I feel really blessed and grateful and to have the chance to work with all those great musicians, especially with Ritchie Blackmore because he gave me my chance on the music industry and he put me on the spotlight and all the stuff. And obviously, I will always be very grateful. But then there is a point, especially at the end of last year, I was doing a tour with Michael Schenker. And then I felt, like, 'Okay, I need to establish my name at some point.' Because those guys, they're gonna stop playing at some at some point. It's gonna be very soon, because Ritchie, I don't think we're gonna do more shows, but Michael Schenker is celebrating his 50 years career anniversary. So at some point, he's gonna stop, and I need to have something to show to the people. I really wanted to establish my name and get rid of this 'the singer of' [label]. So I can show what I can do in the songwriting side and all this stuff. I learned and I grew up with all those great guys and I played with them, but it was enough. And now I need to move on and look into the future with my own material."

When Teramae noted that Romero didn't want to "rely on the safety net" of singing for someone else's band anymore, Ronnie concurred, saying: "Yeah, absolutely. Actually, the feeling was I was in the safety side. It was not my name or reputation in the front of those shows. There was no my name on the tickets. I was playing big arenas, stadiums, long tours, a lot of things, but because it was somebody else there. So I really wanted to have the risk and see how it's going with my own name, and I think that's part of the excitement also."

Romero will release his third solo album, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters", on September 15 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Written by Romero with drummer Andy C. and guitarist Jose Rubio, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" marks the first time that Romero has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on. Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero.

While these "firsts" certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. Romero's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard-rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" sees Romero delivering a powerful musical statement on the first solo album of his to feature all-new original material.

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, LORDS OF BLACK, THE FERRYMEN, SUNSTORM and the recently launched ELEGANT WEAPONS with JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner. With an impressive discography already under his belt, "Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" is arguably the crown jewel of Romero's recorded output thus far.

"Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters" follows Romero's first two solo albums, both covers albums. 2023's "Raised On Heavy Radio" saw Romero paying tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT, METALLICA, and more. It also featured special guests like Gus G. (FIREWIND, OZZY OSBOURNE),Chris Caffery (SAVATAGE, SPIRITS OF FIRE),Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN),and more. Romero's first solo album, "Raised On Radio", featured covers of classics that meant something special to Romero over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like SURVIVOR, BAD COMPANY, FOREIGNER, QUEEN, LED ZEPPELIN and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment.