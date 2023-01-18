RAMMSTEIN Guitarist RICHARD Z KRUSPE Joins FISHMAN's Fluence Artist Roster

Richard Z Kruspe, guitarist of the German industrial band RAMMSTEIN, has joined the Fishman Fluence artist roster.

Richard purchased his first guitar in Czechoslovakia at the age of 16 and quickly became dedicated to the instrument and began pursuing a career in music. A trip to the United States in the early 1990s gave him first-hand exposure to the American hard rock style, but upon his return home, decided to commit himself to a sound the was uniquely German. Almost 30 years later, RAMMSTEIN has grown to become one of the biggest rock bands in the world.

In addition to RAMMSTEIN, Richard fronts the U.S.-based side project EMIGRATE, which has released four albums since its formation in 2007.

A full-fledged, world-famous rock band, RAMMSTEIN plays in some of the biggest stadiums around the world, not only to a loyal fan base but to a new generation of fans who have discovered their music.

Richard is known for his huge, powerful guitar sound so he needed pickups that would consistently deliver all the muscular tone and sonic versatility of his playing.

The self-professed "guitar geek" knew exactly what he was looking for when he discovered Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers.

Fluence brand manager Ken Susi said: "Richard is a bona-fide rock star who knows tone, knows gear, and seeks perfection. A true performer in every sense of the word, he needed a pickup thar would perform to the level he demands of himself and his music."

For over 40 years, Fishman has been providing musicians with high-quality gear that empowers — and inspires — them to discover their own unique, authentic sound. Fishman's ongoing commitment to professional sound and quality has helped the company grow to become an industry leader in amplification, effects, and pickups for acoustic and electric instruments, MIDI control, and other product categories. Around the world and night after night, Fishman products are proudly played by musicians on stages big and small.