RAMMSTEIN Releases 'Adieu' Music Video

November 24, 2022

German industrial metallers RAMMSTEIN have released the official Specter Berlin-directed music video for their new single, "Adieu". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Zeit", which arrived in April.

Till Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the new album. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

Bryan Adams managed to get a special scoop for the cover of the new album. The Canadian musician and photographer took the shot of RAMMSTEIN on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city's Aerodynamic Park.

Over the course of a career spanning almost 30 years, RAMMSTEIN has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and played countless spectacular, groundbreaking tours. When the band's sold-out stadium tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, RAMMSTEIN used the time to work on their new album.

RAMMSTEIN fans can enjoy multiple "Zeit" formats. The new album was released as a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet, a special edition CD in a six-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including slipcase, and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet, as well as in the usual digital formats.

One of the most revered metal groups of all time, RAMMSTEIN is renowned for its electrifying live shows often involving spectacular pyrotechnics.

RAMMSTEIN's North American stadium run kicked off on August 21 in Montreal and ended on October 4 in Mexico City.

