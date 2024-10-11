RATT Shares Previously Unreleased Song 'Reach For The Sky' From 'Out Of The Cellar' 40th-Anniversary Edition

BMG, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, has shared "Reach For The Sky", a previously unreleased track recorded during the sessions for RATT's 1984 debut album "Out Of The Cellar". The song will be included on limited-edition versions of the "Out Of The Cellar" 40th-anniversary release celebrating RATT's massively successful first studio album, due on November 8, 2024.

Formed in Los Angeles, RATT was featured as an unsigned act on Uncle Joe Benson's "Local Licks Drive Time" show on KLOS-FM. This was their first time on radio and led to their signing to Atlantic Records.

Featuring the classic lineup of Stephen Pearcy (vocals),Warren DeMartini (guitars),Robbin Crosby (guitars),Juan Croucier (bass/vocals) and Bobby Blotzer (drums),RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar".

Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, the lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man".

"Out Of The Cellar" became a huge success, and after the album was released, the band went on a world tour, selling out stadiums and arenas worldwide and sharing a stage with acts such as OZZY OSBORNE, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TWISTED SISTER and more.

This limited edition of "Out Of The Cellar" is being released on November 8, 2024 in red-and-black splatter vinyl with a lenticular cover and an additional neon orange 7" with the previously unreleased track "Reach For The Sky", as well as a limited-edition CD format with lenticular cover and unreleased track.

"Out Of The Cellar" 40th-anniversary reissue track listing:

01. Wanted Man (Cristofanilli/Crosby/Pearcy)

02. You're In Trouble (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

03. Round And Round (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

04. In Your Direction (Pearcy)

05. She Wants Money (Croucier)

06. Lack Of Communication (Croucier/Pearcy)

07. Back For More (Pearcy/Crosby)

08. The Morning After (DeMartini/Pearcy/Crosby)

09. I'm Insane (Crosby)

10. Scene Of The Crime (Crosby/Croucier)

11. Reach For The Sky (Crosby/Pearcy/Torien) (bonus track)

Also available are brand new limited-edition color vinyl versions of the albums "Reach For The Sky", "Invasion Of Your Privacy", "Detonator" and "Dancing Undercover".

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Giving Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.