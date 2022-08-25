RATT Singer STEPHEN PEARCY Signs With GOLDEN ROBOT RECORDS

Golden Robot Records has announced the signing of Stephen Pearcy.

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world.

Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Given the mammoth success of RATT, Pearcy was looking for extraordinary when choosing a label, and the only company deemed agile enough for the task was Golden Robot, headed by Australian entrepreneur, CEO and president Mark Alexander-Erber.

Pearcy explained: "It is with great pleasure to announce my having signed on with Golden Robot Records.

"Choosing a label to handle my music spanning 40-plus years in the industry is no easy task. Mark and Golden Robot have captured the modernization of the industry and marketing as well as held on to the old-school style that has served me well for decades, both of which are needed to handle a catalog as mine and the new music I bring to the table.

"As an artist, songwriter and performer, evolving is inevitable; therefore my team has to be on point and lightning quick to keep up. Mark and Golden Robot understand that concept and I look forward to our collaboration, with our first endeavor being the Stephen Pearcy 'Legacy' album. This album will be a career retrospective from 1976 to date. I look forward to sharing never-heard RATT classics in their infancy, early RATT with Jake E. Lee, live RATT, ARCADE, solo covers, the last song written with [late RATT guitarist] Robbin [Crosby], the last song written with [RATT guitarist] Warren [DeMartini], and so much more. This is the first time I've reached so deep into the archives and it's truly been a labor of love.

"Cheers to Mark and Golden Robot, we are about to bring RATT and '80s music fans the most authentic and thorough archive of music that was an interictal part of creating the '80s Sunset Strip music scene."

Alexander-Erber has also expressed his excitement at the finally getting Pearcy over the dotted line after years of courting. "Out of the hundreds and hundreds of signings we have had over many years, I have to say after a long while courting Stephen, I'm absolutely honored he has joined our Golden Robot family, helping us to bring rock back to the forefront," he said. "He truly is one of the best, and to be part of our roster is wonderful. We have some fabulous releases planned for 2022/23."

Pearcy is expected to release new music via Golden Robot Records later this year.

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).

Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier are the sole remaining original members in RATT's current lineup, which made its live debut in July 2018 in Mulvane, Kansas. Joining them in the band are drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK 'N BLUE, RATT'S JUAN CROUCIER) and guitarists Jordan Ziff (RAZER) and Frankie Lindia.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.