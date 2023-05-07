  • facebook
RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Shares Video Recap Of 2023 MONSTERS OF ROCK Cruise

May 7, 2023

RATT singer Stephen Pearcy has shared a 24-minute video recap of his experience on this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise.

The five-day/five-night full-ship music charter set sail April 29 - May 4 aboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner Of The Seas and departed out of Port Canaveral, Florida. Dubbed They Came From Outer Space, the voyage included two days at sea full of music (including performances from over 35 artists) and events, as well as visited two ports: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and the Private Isle of Labadee.

Says Pearcy: "Follow us on our 5 day cruise to the Dominican Republic with the MORC Cruisers! 2 shows and a full day of Island adventures make this action packed video a very fun watch!"

In addition to performances, Monsters Of Rock cruise 2023 hosted interactive events between artists and cruisers, including artist/cruiser Q&A sessions, Gong Show Karaoke, "So You Think You Can Shred," Cooking With Rock Stars, a new cast of Painting With Rock Stars, Rock Stars vs. Average Joes basketball, Comedy Punchlines and Backlines. Furthermore, the cruise hosted themed nights, opportunities to dine with selected bands, and artist photo experiences.

The first port stop on Monsters Of Rock cruise 2023 was the breath-taking beauty that is Puerto Plata. Dominican Republic's oldest city in the north and a tourism pioneer, Puerto Plata is nestled by the ocean with a mountainous backdrop. The city offers a lively pier (known as the Malecon),colorful shops, and opulent homes from the 1800s. Next up was the Private Isle of Labadee, the ultimate private destination for cruisers, offering adventure, exploration and relaxation amongst its many bars and pristine waters.

A leader in cruise charter innovation, Monsters Of Rock cruise has sailed over 30,000 passengers in the last 11 years. The principals of Monsters Of Rock cruise have deep roots in the music industry, providing world-class cruise ship production management for celebrities and musical artists for decades. Monsters Of Rock cruise has set the industry standard for themed music cruises and fan experiences and has played a key role in the development of ground-breaking theme cruise concepts.

For more information, visit MonstersofRockCruise.com.

