RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Teases New Solo Music With Snippet Of Song 'Drive' From Upcoming Album

Stephen Pearcy — the voice of RATT — has teased his upcoming sixth solo album by rolling out a snippet of the song "Drive". The track, which can be previewed on Stephen's Instagram, was written by Pearcy and features one of the album's many special guests on lead guitar — someone whose name will soon be revealed. Pearcy and early RATT bassist (circa 1981) Matt Thorne co-produced the album, which will be released on Pearcy's own Top Fuel Records (exact release date to be announced).

Pearcy will take a break from recording to perform on February 26 at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California with guitarist extraordinaire Warren DeMartini — his longtime bandmate in RATT and current touring partner under the PEARCY/DEMARTINI moniker. This is one of the shows on "The Undercover Tour", a mix of solo dates and ones with PEARCY/DEMARTINI.

Pearcy performed with DeMartini on January 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles at the Metal Hall Of Fame event honoring DeMartini where he was saluted as a Sunset Strip Inductee — an award Pearcy himself received in 2020.

At the upcoming shows, Pearcy is offering a highly personalized post-show VIP meet-and-greet experience where fans can interact with him, get their personal collectibles signed, and take home exclusive memorabilia. Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase because limited tickets are available. Pearcy is also inviting fans who sign up for his Patreon into his life at home and on tour.

Stephen's fourth solo album, "Smash", was released in January 2017 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Speaking about the songwriting process for his solo material, Pearcy told Music Existence: "RATT's music is its own entity and animal, and it has its own schematics. With my solo stuff, I tend to do whatever I like — an acoustic song, a really heavy song — and go places and talk about things that I want to. It's my freedom of speech. That's one thing I like about it, and I'm always writing, so what else can I do, you know? Just try to get it out and get it heard! I don't care if it sells ten million or nil million; it's just what I do. You do the best that you can."

RATT exploded on to the national scene in 1984 with the release of "Out Of The Cellar". Featuring an undeniable hook and legendary music video, lead single "Round And Round" hit No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Out Of The Cellar" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 and was certified triple platinum. Two more charting singles followed with "Back For More" and "Wanted Man". RATT started the tour as an opening act, but by the end of the tour had climbed to arena headliner.

RATT returned in 1985 with its second full-length album, "Invasion Of Your Privacy". Certified double platinum and also reaching No. 7 on the Billboard 200, "Invasion Of Your Privacy" also featured the classics "Lay It Down" (No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100) and "You're In Love".

"Dancing Undercover" followed in 1986 as RATT toured North America with a then-brand new Los Angeles band called POISON as the opening act. Lead single "Dance" hit the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned another music video hit with "Slip Of The Lip", while "Body Talk" was featured in a key scene in the Eddie Murphy film "The Golden Child". "Dancing Undercover" became RATT's third consecutive platinum album and reached No. 26 on the Billboard 200.

1988's "Reach For The Sky" saw RATT return to the Top 20 of the Billboard 200 album charts, peaking at No. 17. Driven by the bluesy hit and MTV favorite "Way Cool Jr.", "Reach For The Sky" was also certified platinum and became RATT's fourth album in a row to move well over a million copies. "I Want A Woman" was also a successful single and the video captured the excitement and energy of RATT live.

RATT released its last full-length record of the Atlantic era, "Detonator", in 1990. Music was changing, but "Detonator" was still a success, peaking at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and going gold. It was the first RATT album to feature major outside songwriting contributions (Desmond Child, Diane Warren) and guests (Jon Bon Jovi, Michael Schenker). Lead single "Lovin' You's A Dirty Job" hit No. 18 on the rock chart while the power ballad "Givin' Yourself Away" reached No. 39.

In 1991, they released the single "Nobody Rides For Free" from the hit film "Point Break", starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze.

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Photo courtesy of SRO PR (Schneider Rondan Organization)