RAVEN To Perform Entire 'All For One' Album On 40th-Anniversary U.K. Tour

British/American metal legends RAVEN will celebrate the 40th anniversary of their seminal album "All For One" with a U.K. tour in 2023.

Originally released in 1983, "All For One" was not only RAVEN's breakout LP, it was also a massively influential slab of classic metal. The band's groundbreaking and high-energy approach was a vital element in the development of thrash.

RAVEN will play "All For One" in full at each show. Support on the trek will come from the U.S. band HELLGRIMM.

RAVEN frontman John Gallagher stated: "We cannot wait to get back to Blighty, crank the amps to eleven and visit our 'All For One' album in its entirety… Two of the songs have never been played live so that's gonna be fun! The band is on fire so we will be delivering the metal in spades!"

2023 "All For One" 40th-anniversary U.K. tour dates

March 02 - Eleven, Stoke-On-Trent

March 03 - St. Dom's, Newcastle

March 04 - Bannerman's, Edinburgh

March 05 - The Red Lion, Machynlleth

March 07 - Asylum, Birmingham

March 08 - Hard Rock Hell, Great Yarmouth

March 09 - Nightrain, Bradford

March 10 - The Patriot, Crumlin

March 11 - The Black Heart, London

March 12 – Queen's Hall, Nuneaton

Tickets are on sale now at ravenlunatics.com.

RAVEN's latest album, "Metal City", was released in September 2020 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Considered part of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" movement of the early '80s, RAVEN is perhaps best remembered for its trailblazing tours in America in the early '80s that gave groups like METALLICA and ANTHRAX their first taste of the road.

RAVEN's albums "Rock Until You Drop", "Wiped Out" and the aforementioned "All For One" virtually invented both the speed metal and power metal genres, with the band consistently pushing the envelope while retaining its unique sound and attack — both in the studio and in their true element: onstage.