RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Among Headliners Of 2024 BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have been confirmed as one of the headliners of this year's edition of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set to take place June 13-16, 2024 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee. Bonnaroo 2024 will as always host a spectacular roster of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets. The complete Bonnaroo 2024 lineup is on the poster below.

For the first time in Bonnaroo history, the What Stage (Bonnaroo's main stage) will power up for a special Thursday night headline set, which will feature an incredible performance by PRETTY LIGHTS, who will also perform a second sunrise set on The Other Stage during the weekend. Bonnaroo is also excited to announce that Sunday night's headline set will mark the only U.S. festival performance by FRED AGAIN.. in 2024.

Bonnaroo 2024 will be further highlighted by a very special edition of the festival's world-famous SuperJam. Set for Saturday, June 15 in That Tent, 2024's all-star collaboration will be "Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam", with performances from special guests both announced and unannounced, guaranteeing this year's session as a must-see celebration of community, showmanship, and unmatched musical adventure. Additional lineup announcements — including plans for the magical "Where In The Woods" stage as well as Late Night showcase performances — will be unveiled soon.

The presale begins Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. (CT),and fans can sign up now for a presale passcode exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. 2024 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan.

Bonnaroo's General Admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options),bars, concessions, access to purchase official band and festival merchandise, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground. GA+ tickets include all the above along with unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; complimentary water refill station; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo, the campgrounds at Bonnaroo, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. 4-Day On-Site Parking will be available for ticketholders not camping, with Car Parking Passes granting one parking spot in the Cosmic Nomads Day Parking Lot.

Bonnaroo has maintained a unique commitment to local and regional issues since the festival's very beginnings. Founded in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Bonnaroo Works Fund (BWF) contributes to more than 100 local, regional, and national nonprofit partners benefiting the arts, education, environmental sustainability, and social impact, with a direct focus on local reinvestment and asset building. Nearly $10 million in funding has been generated thus far, providing much-needed local support to Middle Tennessee, in particular Manchester and Coffee County communities.

This week, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival released its latest Economic Impact Study, revealing that the 2023 event contributed $339.8 million to the regional economy, including more than $5.1 million in tax revenue to the region. For more than two decades, Bonnaroo has remained one of the most unique and special festival experiences in the country, delivering lineups featuring the best performers in music, along with around-the-clock attractions and activities, all taking place on a beautiful 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is generously supported by Corona, PayPal, Venmo and Verizon.