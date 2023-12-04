RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Announce Spring/Summer 2024 U.S. Tour

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS have announced that their "Unlimited Love" tour will extend into 2024 across the U.S. Following massive 2022 and 2023 tour runs, the band shows no sign of slowing down as they announce their upcoming North America tour slated for next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 run kicks off on Tuesday, May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, with stops in Quincy, Washington; Salt Lake City, Utah; Virginia Beach, Virginia and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, July 30 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Special guests Kid Cudi, Ice Cube, Ken Carson, Otoboke Beaver, Seun Kuti & Egypt80, Wand and IRONTOM will be joining the band on select dates throughout the tour.

After wrapping up dates in North America and Europe last year, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS continued their global trek into 2023 with several dates across New Zealand and Australia in January, followed by another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, Singapore and Japan earlier this year. Most recently, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS concluded their sold-out Latin America leg of their 2023 tour with two shows in Buenos Aires.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, December 5. An artist presale will begin Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run Thursday, December 7 ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time at redhotchilipeppers.com.

Citi is the official card of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 "Unlimited Love" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

As a result of the two album releases last year going No. 1, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS notably stand out as the first rock band in 17 years to achieve the feat. Moreover, "Return Of The Dream Canteen" bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart — just like its predecessor "Unlimited Love" did in April 2022. Both albums were produced by longtime collaborator and creative confidant Rick Rubin. Plus, it reached No. 1 in numerous countries around the globe.

Last year, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS took home the prestigious Global Icon Award and delivered a show-stopping performance at the MTV VMAs. Their No. 1 single "Black Summer" also won the award for "Best Rock Video". In addition, "Black Summer" scored a Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Song" and the band garnered a MTV Europe Music Award nomination for "Best Rock" and earned three American Music Awards nominations for "Favorite Rock Artist", "Favorite Rock Album" for "Unlimited Love" and "Favorite Rock Single" for "Black Summer".

Newly announced RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 "Unlimited Love" tour dates:

May 28 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

May 31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge +

Jun. 02 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater +

Jun. 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre =

Jun. 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater ^

Jun. 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Jun. 21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Jun. 26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Jun. 28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Jul. 02 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake =

Jul. 05 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

Jul. 12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Jul. 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage ^

Jul. 22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

Jul. 25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center @

Jul. 30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% Not a Live Nation date