RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Bassist FLEA To Release Debut Solo Album In 2026

After a nearly five-decade career as one of his generation's defining rock bassists, time and space have finally allowed RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Flea to work with a dream band of modern jazz visionaries, returning to his first instrument and musical love, the trumpet, for a new album that will be released in 2026 on Nonesuch Records. A preview, Flea's original song "A Plea" is now available. You can hear it below. Further details of the album will be announced in early 2026.

Written and performed by Flea, "A Plea" urges listeners to "build a bridge, shine a light, make something beautiful and see somebody, give it to somebody." Featuring Flea on electric bass, vocals, and trumpet, the ensemble also includes double bassist Anna Butterss and guitarist Jeff Parker, as well as drummer Deantoni Parks, percussionist Mauro Refosco, alto flutist Rickey Washington, and trombonist Vikram Devasthali. Chris Warren joins on vocals, as does the song's producer Josh Johnson, who also plays alto saxophone.

A music video, directed by Los Angeles-based photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary, and featuring choreography by Sadie Wilking, is also available today. Check it out below.

Flea describes the song's lyrics, which reflect on the divisiveness in our country and our world, as "yearning for a place beyond, a place of love, for me to speak my mind and be myself. I'm always just trying to be myself." He continues, "I don't care about the act of politics. I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there's discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that's healthy for the world. There's a place where we meet, and it's love."

Born Michael Peter Balzary, Flea rose to fame as founding member and bassist of the rock group RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS. In addition to his 30-plus-year career with the band, he's collaborated with musicians like Tom Waits and Johnny Cash, acted in numerous films, including "The Big Lebowski", "My Own Private Idaho" and "Boy Erased", and written a best-selling memoir, "Acid For The Children" (2019). In 2001, Flea, who lives in Los Angeles, co-founded the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit music school that aims to bring music education to as broad an audience as possible.

Flea has won six Grammy Awards, has twelve No. 1 singles, and has sold 80 million records with RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS.